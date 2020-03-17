Local businesses providing food for students

A number of Pahrump businesses stepped up to assist feeding area school students during the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought about the closure of all K-12 schools in Nevada.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips at Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue is offering free meals to school students, six days a week as a response to area school closures due to the COVID-19 virus.

As of Monday, March 16, the Nye County School District wasn’t yet delivering breakfast and lunch to students/children, though a plan was in place to start providing meals on Wednesday.

Meantime, Shane Beaver, manager of Seattle Fish and Chips, said the business, located at 2050 N. Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue, offered free meals to any child in need for as long as they can.

“We are absolutely doing that because we feel that it is kind of our responsibility in the community, to stick together, especially in this time of hysteria,” he said. “We want to make sure that the kids who normally rely on school lunches to get a hot meal are all taken care of because at the end of the day, a lot of times, they don’t have the opportunity or means, but we do, and we want to help provide for everyone we can. At this point, there is not really an age limit as far as the kids go. It doesn’t really matter what grade they are in, we just want to make sure everybody is fed.”

Beaver went on to say that he’s well aware the future is uncertain in regard to the country responding to the virus.

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen as far as moving forward in our country,” he said. “We have restaurants and bars closing down all across the country and we want to provide for people in our community as well as we can. We are doing this from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., but we are closed on Tuesdays. We will definitely be putting out a notice as soon as we do stop doing it, but at this time, it’s all good to go.”

Additionally, Pahrump’s Pizza Hut, located at 920 Pahrump Valley Blvd. offered free lunch for students from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., for families who were not expecting to pay for their child’s lunches.

The business will be giving out a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza to the first 100 students between those hours.

“We know how hard this can be, and we are here to hopefully lift a weight off of your shoulders,” the company posted on social media. “This offer is valid from March 16, 2020 through April 3rd.”

Though they offer services related to vehicles, the owners of Pahrump Mobile Mechanic packaged and handed out 90 brown bag lunches at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for local school kids, on Monday and Tuesday of this week, according to their Facebook page.

