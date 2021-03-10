52°F
Local man jailed after altercation with sheriff’s deputy

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 10, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Joshua Zaja
A local man was taken into custody following an altercation with local law enforcement.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Xavier Gideon was dispatched to the area of 100 S. Dahlia St. near the Family Dollar store just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, in reference to a fight in progress.

“Dispatch advised the reporting party was jumped by several males,” Gideon said in the report. “Upon arrival, I made contact with the victim and it was determined that he did not want to file a police report, but requested that I go with him in the desert to retrieve his personal belongings. While searching for the victim’s belongings, I could hear another male, later identified as Joshua Zaja, yelling out, “You better be the police.”

Gideon’s report went on to state that he informed Zaja that he was in fact a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy.

“While walking back, I could see Joshua walking toward me with a knife in his hand, with the blade facing toward me in a threatening manner,” the report stated. “I shined my flashlight on myself to expose that I was a deputy sheriff and wearing a Nye County Sheriff’s uniform. Despite me displaying my uniform, Joshua continued to advance toward me with the knife pointed at me in a threatening manner. When Joshua heard me talking on my radio, he immediately dropped the knife and obeyed my verbal commands.”

Gideon also noted that the sheriff’s office has had prior calls for service with Zaja involving the use of a knife toward others.

Zaja was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully advancing toward a police officer while displaying a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. He was transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
$1.9T COVID relief bill receives final OK
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The $1.9 trillion economic recovery package was given final approval by the House on Wednesday morning along mostly a party line vote, 220-211.

Clark County Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer defeated Clark County Commissioner Tick Sege ...
Democratic Party staff resigns after progressives take over
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The transformation of the Nevada State Democratic Party began in earnest this week, as a newly elected progressive slate of party officers took over an empty office with no staff or consulting contracts.

Tonopah drive-in theater in the works
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the midst of a pandemic, the idea of starting out on a new business venture is one that for many would seem daunting, if not impossible, but for Mike Truesdell of Tonopah, the advent of the novel coronavirus has actually served as an inspiration.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 6 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $27 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Beatty VFW plans garden to honor Dick Gardner
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty VFW is planning a memory garden in honor of former Beatty Town Board Chair and Nye County Commissioner Elect Dick Gardner. Gardner was an officer and very active member of the post.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Runners in the second race break from the starting line durin ...
Pahrump Valley’s Varlack opens season with win in home meet
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Getting back out and hitting the trails for the first time in a new season is always an exhilarating feeling for a cross country team. It was a bit extra special for Pahrump Valley High School’s team Saturday, as their meet was the first home sporting event in more than a year.

Getty Images The bill was passed unanimously by the Senate Natural Resources Committee and the ...
Dark skies bill moves through legislature
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Senate has recently passed a bill to form a “Dark Sky Places” program that would encourage communities around the state, including those in Nye County, to recognize and foster the growing importance of dark skies.