Local races to expect on general election ballot

Races for commissioners, judges, sheriff and more will be on decided this fall.

This year’s general election ballot in Nye County will see county partisan offices, judicial races and more. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Nevada’s 2026 primary election season concluded this month. General election day will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Nevada’s 2026 primary election has come to a close with its results being made official following county canvasses across the Silver State.

General election day in Nevada will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting for the general election will be from Saturday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Oct. 30.

Local races on this year’s general election ballot will see first-time candidates, unopposed names, nonpartisan contests and more.

Commissioner races

Two Nye County Commission seats are on the general election ballot this year, District 4 and 5, both located in Pahrump.

Incumbent Republican District 4 Commissioner Ron Boskovich lost to primary challenger Debra Thomas, who won with 53.3 percent of the vote. The general election matchup will see Thomas and Independent American Party candidate Anthony Greco run against each other.

Matt Sadler secured 51.9 percent of votes in the Republican primary for District 5 commissioner, defeating incumbent Debra Strickland and two other GOP candidates. The general election race for District 5 commissioner will be Sadler versus independent/nonpartisan Chris Lally.

Unopposed Republicans

Incumbent Brian Kunzi won in the Republican primary for district attorney against challenger Michelle Nelson. In the Republican primary for clerk, Kayla Ball defeated incumbent Cori A. Freidhof and another candidate. Bill Hockstedler won the Republican primary for public administrator, defeating incumbent Ginger L. Simpson.

Kunzi, Ball and Hockstedler will all appear unopposed on the general election ballot since no Democrats, third party or independent candidates filed for those offices this year.

Incumbent Republicans Sheree Stringer, county assessor; Deborah Beatty, county recorder; and Raelyn Powers, county treasurer, will also all appear unopposed on the ballot in November.

Judicial contests

In Department 1 of Nevada’s Fifth Judicial District Court, Incumbent Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker is seeking reelection, with candidate Nathan Gent challenging for the seat.

Incumbent Judge Robert W. Lane is running for another term in Department 2 of Nevada’s Fifth Judicial District Court and will face challenger Jason Earnest.

The primary election for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B drew four candidates. Current Department B pro tem judge Michael Foley and Scott Oakley are set for a general election matchup after being the top vote getters in the primary.

The race for top lawman

Incumbent Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is seeking a second term. In the four-person primary for sheriff, McGill earned the most votes with 41.2 percent.

Challenger Dan Pineau received 24.3 percent of the vote, besting fellow candidates Stan Hyt and George Wehrly. The general election race for sheriff will be McGill versus Pineau.

Assembly races

Incumbent Republican District 36 Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Gregory Hafen II is running for reelection. Hafen will face District 36 Democratic candidate Jon Penn Junejo in the general election.

Incumbent Republican District 33 Assemblyman Bert Gurr, who represents some areas of Nye County, is seeking another term and will appear unopposed on the general election ballot.

Amargosa Valley Town Board

There are two seats on the general election ballot for the Amargosa Valley Town Board. In that race, voters will choose two from the following: Carolyn I. Allen, Daryl Wade, Leonard V. “Lenny” Davis and Waylon Lucas.

For more information about this year’s general election in Nevada and registering to vote, visit nvsos.gov/elections.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Readers can find previous coverage about Nye County's 2026 primary election online at pvtimes.com