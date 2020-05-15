Local residents take to ‘dancing in the streets’

“You have to be creative during times like this until we can come a little bit closer,” said Pahrump resident Janet Porn, late last month when she organized a neighborhood “street dance” amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Neighbors join John and Janet Porn, pictured at left, for a street dance party late last month. Janet Pron said she wanted to liven up her neighborhood with classic music and dancing in the area, all while maintaining social distancing protocols.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times John Porn, at left, was said to have thought his wife Janet's idea to hold a neighborhood street dance was a "crazy idea." Nonetheless, several neighbors joined in the activity last month.

As a registered nurse, Porn, (and yes, that’s her real name), decided her neighborhood needed to liven up due to the social distancing caused by the pandemic.

Thus, she gathered her neighbors for a street dance, dancing from their own driveways to maintain social distancing.

The handful of neighborhood residents, group danced to such songs as “Dancing in the Street,” “What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love,” “A Little Bit of Soap,” “Good Vibrations,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” and “Johnny B. Goode,” which she dedicated to her supportive husband John Porn, who actually wore his “Blue Suede Shoes” for the event.

Even though at first he thought the notion of a neighborhood street dance was a crazy idea, Janet was pleased that everyone accepted the idea and was excited about participating in the event.

