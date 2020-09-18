Local RSVP program still active despite COVID-19

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Pahrump is looking for a few good men and women to help provide services to area seniors.

As stated in a news release, Field Representative Tonya Brum said though the agency is still active and busy helping seniors in the community, there is a strong need for volunteer drivers.

She noted that the RSVP has been providing services in Pahrump for many years, but with the addition of the pandemic, not everyone realizes that the organization is still providing the much-needed services, which are compliant with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state guidelines.

“RSVP provides transportation to medical appointments, shopping, banking, running errands, picking up prescriptions, picking up groceries and more,” Brum said. “We ask that all clients and drivers wear masks and comply with social distancing guidelines. RSVP is able to help, but we need more volunteer drivers to support elders and adults living with disabilities in Pahrump. We are looking for drivers willing to help those in need and drivers who are willing to comply with the regulations of wearing masks and social distancing while volunteering.”

Brum also spoke about another RSVP program known as “Home Companions,” which is based on the safety requirements of its clients.

“Our Home Companion volunteers have been providing telephone reassurance, by calling dozens of our local seniors to chat with them and make sure they still feel connected as well as providing referrals to other needed services,” she said. “Some are visiting in the home as long as everyone is comfortable with it and as long as everyone complies with social distancing, wearing masks and feels safe. Friendships are being forged daily with people who probably would never have met, all through our Home Companion Program.”

Additionally, Brum touched on one of RSVP’s busiest programs, called the “Homemaker Program,” which also offers a salary.

“This is the program most in need of workers willing to do light housework for seniors who no longer have the strength or ability to keep up with cleaning,” she said. “Our homemakers do light housekeeping, vacuuming, dusting, changing linens, mopping floors and provide general help to keep a home clean and safe. This is a contract position that pays $10 an hour and it is part time. If anyone would like to be part of this exceptional program, and help seniors in our community, please contact us.”

To learn more about all of RSVP’s programs and services, call Brum at 702-845-4748, or Sandy Jennings at 775-751-5282.

