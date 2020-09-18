95°F
Local RSVP program still active despite COVID-19

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 18, 2020 - 8:53 am
 

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Pahrump is looking for a few good men and women to help provide services to area seniors.

As stated in a news release, Field Representative Tonya Brum said though the agency is still active and busy helping seniors in the community, there is a strong need for volunteer drivers.

She noted that the RSVP has been providing services in Pahrump for many years, but with the addition of the pandemic, not everyone realizes that the organization is still providing the much-needed services, which are compliant with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state guidelines.

“RSVP provides transportation to medical appointments, shopping, banking, running errands, picking up prescriptions, picking up groceries and more,” Brum said. “We ask that all clients and drivers wear masks and comply with social distancing guidelines. RSVP is able to help, but we need more volunteer drivers to support elders and adults living with disabilities in Pahrump. We are looking for drivers willing to help those in need and drivers who are willing to comply with the regulations of wearing masks and social distancing while volunteering.”

Brum also spoke about another RSVP program known as “Home Companions,” which is based on the safety requirements of its clients.

“Our Home Companion volunteers have been providing telephone reassurance, by calling dozens of our local seniors to chat with them and make sure they still feel connected as well as providing referrals to other needed services,” she said. “Some are visiting in the home as long as everyone is comfortable with it and as long as everyone complies with social distancing, wearing masks and feels safe. Friendships are being forged daily with people who probably would never have met, all through our Home Companion Program.”

Additionally, Brum touched on one of RSVP’s busiest programs, called the “Homemaker Program,” which also offers a salary.

“This is the program most in need of workers willing to do light housework for seniors who no longer have the strength or ability to keep up with cleaning,” she said. “Our homemakers do light housekeeping, vacuuming, dusting, changing linens, mopping floors and provide general help to keep a home clean and safe. This is a contract position that pays $10 an hour and it is part time. If anyone would like to be part of this exceptional program, and help seniors in our community, please contact us.”

To learn more about all of RSVP’s programs and services, call Brum at 702-845-4748, or Sandy Jennings at 775-751-5282.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures whil ...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87
The Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications from cancer, the Supreme Court announced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., ...
Searchers find deceased hiker in Death Valley
Staff Report

A team of Death Valley National Park rangers and an Inyo County sheriff deputy located a deceased hiker on the morning of Sept. 7 roughly a mile from the Zabriskie Point trailhead.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Cage and Peek reported 461 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a ...
Nevada reports 501 new cases of COVID-19
Staff Report

Nevada reported 501 new cases of COVID-19, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced Friday at their daily teleconference with the media.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Car No. 5 bears the Dusty Strong logo honoring Dusty Park alo ...
Hundreds remember Dusty Park at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was billed as a Celebration of Life for Dusty Park, and much of the afternoon felt like a celebration. There was laughter and sharing stories among the several hundred people who gathered Sunday at Pahrump Valley Speedway to remember him.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In Nevada, sui ...
Attorneys general enlisted in fight against youth suicide
Staff Report

Forty attorneys general across the nation, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford, are working with the Jason Foundation as ambassadors to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted onto Highw ...
Highway 160 southbound closed by morning crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 160 and 372, just before 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Nevada unemployment dips below worst rate of Great Recession
Staff Report

Jobs in Nevada increased by 0.5% in August compared to 1.0% nationally according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s August 2020 economic report.

Nevada Department of Transportation Construction started Sept. 15, with work occurring from 6 ...
Work begins on 32 miles of US 95, north of Beatty
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work began this week on a $17.1 million, 32-mile upgrade of U.S. Highway 95 between mile markers 72 and 104, or roughly from 12 miles north of Beatty to four miles south of the Nye/Esmeralda county line.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty is a popular stop for truckers and ...
RICHARD STEPHENS: What is Beatty Like?
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Someone posted the following on the bulletin boards at the Beatty Post Office.