News

Local volunteer nominated for Governor’s award

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Co-President Carmen Murzyn (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Time ...
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Co-President Carmen Murzyn (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 25, 2024 - 6:55 am
 

Former Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Carmen Murzyn has been recognized by the Governor’s Stars of Nevada Points of Light Awards Committee.

Carmen began her Ms. Senior Golden Years platform, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, in 2018 in Pahrump. Since then, she and her volunteers have built and distributed approximately 400 beds so no children in our community have to sleep without a bed.

Carmen has been nominated as an individual volunteer, and is one of three finalists. She will find out the results of her nomination on Oct. 24 at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Ms. Senior Golden Years program, the Nevada Silver Tappers and the entire community wish her the best of luck for all her help in making Pahrump a better place.

