Locals take part in drive-up food distribution

Scores upon scores of vehicles were lined up on Monday, April 6, as individuals and families took advantage of a one-day food distribution program at New Hope Fellowship’s Path of Hope Ministry, located at 781 West St.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vehicles lined up from Raindance Drive off of Highway 372, and snaked around to East Street, Fourth Street and on to Bolling Road, which led to Third Street, where the entrance of New Hope Fellowship along West Street is located. Individuals and families affected by mass layoffs related to the COVID-19 outbreak, took advantage of the free food distributions on Monday, April 6. The food was provided by Southern Nevada's Three Square Food Bank.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times More than a dozen individuals volunteered their time to help unload trucks filled with food and distributed the items to those in need.

The event was organized by Southern Nevada’s Three Square Food Bank, in an effort to feed area residents affected by mass layoffs and business closures related to the COVID-19 virus.

Darlene Miller, Administrator of Path of Hope’s food program, said Monday’s event was a one-time offer, unlike the regular food distribution program each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Today was special because Three Square contacted me last week and asked me to do a special one-time distribution and that’s what we have going on today,” she said. “There are no income or residency requirements, they just need to show us an ID. Everything was donated from the Three Square Food program.”

Basic food items

Miller noted that recipients are offered an assortment of food items, including staples such as potatoes, cheese, and fruits.

“We are also giving away pork patties, eggs, and frozen orange juice. They are basically staple-type foods,” she said. “My first truck rolled in here at 7 a.m. today. We had another truck come in and we have them both unloaded. We opened up as soon as we could because I don’t like to see people sitting there burning their gas. That upsets me beyond belief. But there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it right now. There is no cut-off time today. When the last car comes through that gate, that’s when we will wrap things up. I am serving everybody I can.”

Aside from Monday’s special food distribution, Miller also spoke about Path of Hope’s regular food distribution program, each Wednesday, from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m.

“Everybody has an appointment time,” she said. “They just come in and show us their ID. We have a computer database where we lock them in and give them a number. They then go out and get their food, and they can actually choose what they want. We do not have an income requirement, so anybody is eligible. Before the coronavirus outbreak, we had cars come through but nothing like this, because it varied. I can run between 450 to 550 families each week. If someone in the community comes to us who needs food, we will try to help them.”

Additional food programs

Additionally, Miller also spoke about the ministry’s USDA Commodity Distribution program each month where families and individuals must qualify.

There is an income requirement set by the state.

Recipients must provide a Nevada ID with a Pahrump address, or other proof of residency.

Miller also noted that Path of Hope accepts donations, be it monetary, food, or clothing.

“We also have what we call a clothing barn, where everything is free, however, we are keeping it closed right now because of the distancing issues,” she said. “I really have nowhere to put it where people can keep the proper distance.”

Much thanks to volunteers

As vehicles incessantly rolled into the ministry throughout the day, Miller expressed much gratitude to all of the volunteers, including members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary, who provided traffic control.

“I made the request and they were very kind to come out and help us,” she said. “They have been a blessing. If I didn’t have these wonderful volunteers, I could never do this job. I have some volunteers who are so faithful, that they are here every time I need them. I also want to thank all of the good people at Three Square. They are wonderful. I also want to thank the community for their patience, because we are doing the best we can. Path of Hope is New Hope Fellowship’s ministry, and I am very blessed to have the honor to run it.”

For additional information on the ministry’s food distribution programs, call 775-751-1867.

