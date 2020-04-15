60°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Locations scouted for potential field hospitals

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Las Vegas Convention Center is among the sites scouted as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began assessments earlier this month in Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City for potential hospital space in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team, part of the corps’ Task Force Nevada, is made up of experts from several corps offices and is working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Nevada.

“Alongside FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers is performing a valuable service at this unique time,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “Their efforts will help us make decisions about how best to manage our medical resources in the coming months to beat COVID-19.”

The corps noted that a potential field hospital at the Las Vegas Convention Center could hold up to 900 beds. They also conducted four smaller site assessments in Reno and Carson City.

“The goal of these assessments is to provide FEMA with options to present to the state of Nevada,” said Col. Aaron Barta, commander of Task Force Nevada. “We’re supporting the state’s efforts to determine how much extra capacity is needed and how best to meet that need.”

The assessors gathered a wide range of data, from electrical and structural stability, to space available for expanded medical care.

Under the direction of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, several agencies, including the Corps, FEMA, the federal Department of Health and Human Services and other federal partners are working with state, local, tribal and territorial governments to execute a response to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the public.

The Corps is the federal government’s lead public works and engineering support agency. The organization provides technical assistance to federal agencies, state and local governments, tribal nations, private U.S. firms, international organizations and foreign governments through its international and interagency support mission.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The investigation is led by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
VIDEO: Nye detective returns home from hospital
Staff Report

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bryan Cooper returned home after a stay in the hospital following being shot several times in the line of duty on March 25 in Pahrump.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file If a delivery requires a signature, mail carriers will knock on ...
Neither rain, sleet, snow nor virus stops U.S. mail
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While delivering mail and packages has continued during the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Postal Service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing. USPS continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments.

Getty Images The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced the sel ...
Reinforcements coming to field unemployment calls
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced the selection of a vendor to provide at least 100 full-time operators to boost unemployment insurance call center capacity during this period of unprecedented demand.

Getty Images Many of the nation's auto insurance companies are lowering monthly premiums and r ...
Customers getting credits, leniency from auto insurers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With most states under shelter-in-place orders, there are far fewer cars on the road. Less driving translates into fewer accidents, which means fewer claims filed with insurance companies.

Consumer protection board urged to reconsider guidance
Consumer protection board urged to reconsider guidance
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined the attorneys general of 21 other states and the District of Columbia to urge the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to enforce the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and require credit reporting agencies to follow the Fair Credit Reporting Act during the COVID-19 crisis.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich, seen March 11, 2019, in ...
Task force formed to fight fraud during pandemic
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced Monday the formation of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force to fight fraud during the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams ...
COVID-19 cases increase in Nye County
Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pahrump increased by over a half-dozen as of Tuesday.

Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Sam Lieberman during a chancellor search committee mee ...
Sam Lieberman, Nevada university regent, dies at 58
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sam Lieberman, a Nevada university regent and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, died on Friday at age 58.

Will We Learn COVID-19’s Most Important Lesson?
Will We Learn COVID-19’s Most Important Lesson?
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On February 29th, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to Twitter to admonish Americans: “Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus …”

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal "It didn’t take President Donald Trump long to weigh i ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: It’s Trump versus Biden now
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Bernie Sanders’ progressive message resonated with plenty on the left, but in the end, moderate Joe Biden will become the Democratic nominee against Donald Trump in November.