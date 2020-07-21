104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Man accused of driving wrong way on Highway 160 arrested

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 20, 2020 - 9:57 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2020 - 4:20 pm

A potentially deadly situation along Highway 160 was prevented by two Nye County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers just before midnight on Friday, July 3 when they saw a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

As noted in a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy Michael Connelly and Detective Josh Bissell were traveling south on the highway approaching Highway 372, when both observed a driver of a white Ford Ranger heading right in their direction.

“Detective Bissell had to activate the brakes and move to the right to avoid being struck by the vehicle,” Connelly’s report stated. “Detective Bissell and I turned around and activated the red and blue flashing lights on our vehicle, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on said vehicle. The driver of the vehicle continued northbound in the southbound lane and almost struck a vehicle that was also traveling south.”

Connelly went on to say that the driver of the Ford Ranger, identified as Robert Nevarez, jumped over the center median at the intersection of 160 and Wilson Road, and continued northbound in the southbound lane.

“I called out a failure to yield on the vehicle, due to the driver of the vehicle failing to yield on the vehicle due to the driver failing to pull over,” Connelly’s report stated. “The driver of the vehicle began swerving in between the two southbound lanes and pulled into the Denny’s parking lot and parked in a parking space. I ran the plate and detective Bissell and I approached the vehicle, where we began speaking with the driver and sole occupant, identified as Robert Nevarez.”

After exiting his vehicle, Connelly noted that Nevarez’s gait was slow and unsteady, as he was leaning on his vehicle to keep himself from falling over.

“Nevarez stated to us that he knew what time it was and he was DUI,” Connelly stated in the report. “Nevarez stated he was a retired cop out of California. Detective Bissell escorted Nevarez to the front of our vehicle where Nevarez began leaning on the vehicle for balance. I asked Nevarez how much alcohol he drank this evening and he stated ‘many beers.’ I asked Nevarez how many beers he drank and he advised me he drank approximately seven to nine Bud Light beers.”

Connelly also noted that Nevarez asked Detective Bissell if he could park his truck and walk home due to his intoxication.

“While I was speaking to Nevarez, I could smell a strong odor of an unknown intoxicating beverage emitting from his breath as he spoke to me,” the report stated. “I noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Detective Bissell asked Nevarez if he would be willing to do a series of field sobriety tests but Nevarez refused. Due to my observations, statements made by Nevarez, and Nevarez’s driving pattern, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he consented to a blood test.”

Nevarez, according to the report, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, failing to maintain his travel lane and improper lane change.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Small Business Development Center has been gifting s ...
Small business group releases data on impact of COVID-19
Staff Report

The Nevada Small Business Development Center recently released its quarterly economic impact numbers, demonstrating the amount of work done to bolster and support Nevada small businesses during the COVID-19 health crisis.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
DETR reports 2nd straight week of rising unemployment claims
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 14,666 for the week ending July 11, up 2,182 claims, or 17.5 percent, compared to last week’s total of 12,484. This is the third consecutive week of increases in regular initial claims.

Getty Images Based on a preliminary review of the requirements of state statutes, the administ ...
Comments sought on Amargosa water treatment plant
Staff Report

The Nevada Bureau of Water Pollution Control is seeking public comment on a groundwater discharge permit the administrator proposed to issue to Peacox Charitable Remainder Unitrust for a facility in Amargosa Valley.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charlest ...
Division of Insurance offers tips for protection from fires
Staff Report

In the past few weeks, Nevada has experienced significant wildfires, ranging from the Poeville Fire in Washoe County to the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston. With fires in mind, the Division of Insurance reminds Nevadans to take action to protect their assets from disasters such as wildfires.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Wildfire fought near Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A call for “all available units” at 5:20 a.m., Monday, July 20, sent members of the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department scrambling to Fleur de Lis Road off Highway 95 north of Beatty. A large plume of smoke visible from town signaled a sizable fire.

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom was the keynote speaker at the 23rd annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South ...
Third recall attempt launched against Newsom
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Citing what it called “unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing school, independent contractors thrown out of work, exploding pension debt and now, a locked-down population while the prisons are empties,” Recall Gavin Newsom claimed more than 80,000 California voters have signed up to sign and circulate recall petitions in an attempt to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The Spring Mountain National Recreation Area sign is seen outside Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 24, ...
Spring Mountains NRA bans campfires because of fire danger
Staff Report

Because of extremely high fire danger, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has updated its Stage II Fire Restrictions to include no campfires in developed campgrounds and day use areas. The restrictions will remain in place until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

Nye County Sheriff's Office
A traffic stop in Pahrump leads to multiple arrests
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A mix of five residents from Clark and Nye counties were arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.