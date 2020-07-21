Man accused of driving wrong way on Highway 160 arrested

A potentially deadly situation along Highway 160 was prevented by two Nye County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers just before midnight on Friday, July 3 when they saw a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Robert Nevarez

As noted in a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy Michael Connelly and Detective Josh Bissell were traveling south on the highway approaching Highway 372, when both observed a driver of a white Ford Ranger heading right in their direction.

“Detective Bissell had to activate the brakes and move to the right to avoid being struck by the vehicle,” Connelly’s report stated. “Detective Bissell and I turned around and activated the red and blue flashing lights on our vehicle, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on said vehicle. The driver of the vehicle continued northbound in the southbound lane and almost struck a vehicle that was also traveling south.”

Connelly went on to say that the driver of the Ford Ranger, identified as Robert Nevarez, jumped over the center median at the intersection of 160 and Wilson Road, and continued northbound in the southbound lane.

“I called out a failure to yield on the vehicle, due to the driver of the vehicle failing to yield on the vehicle due to the driver failing to pull over,” Connelly’s report stated. “The driver of the vehicle began swerving in between the two southbound lanes and pulled into the Denny’s parking lot and parked in a parking space. I ran the plate and detective Bissell and I approached the vehicle, where we began speaking with the driver and sole occupant, identified as Robert Nevarez.”

After exiting his vehicle, Connelly noted that Nevarez’s gait was slow and unsteady, as he was leaning on his vehicle to keep himself from falling over.

“Nevarez stated to us that he knew what time it was and he was DUI,” Connelly stated in the report. “Nevarez stated he was a retired cop out of California. Detective Bissell escorted Nevarez to the front of our vehicle where Nevarez began leaning on the vehicle for balance. I asked Nevarez how much alcohol he drank this evening and he stated ‘many beers.’ I asked Nevarez how many beers he drank and he advised me he drank approximately seven to nine Bud Light beers.”

Connelly also noted that Nevarez asked Detective Bissell if he could park his truck and walk home due to his intoxication.

“While I was speaking to Nevarez, I could smell a strong odor of an unknown intoxicating beverage emitting from his breath as he spoke to me,” the report stated. “I noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Detective Bissell asked Nevarez if he would be willing to do a series of field sobriety tests but Nevarez refused. Due to my observations, statements made by Nevarez, and Nevarez’s driving pattern, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he consented to a blood test.”

Nevarez, according to the report, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, failing to maintain his travel lane and improper lane change.

