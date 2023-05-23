73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Man and dog displaced after Mountain Falls fire

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 23, 2023 - 2:00 pm
 
Courtesy KPVM TV Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as crews were arriving on scene at the intersection of Manse Road and Clubhouse Drive just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.
Courtesy KPVM TV Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as crews were arriving on scene at the intersection of Manse Road and Clubhouse Drive just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.
Courtesy KPVM TV Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as crews were arriving on scene at the intersection of Manse Road and Clubhouse Drive just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

Pahrump Fire crews responded to a “high-risk” situation involving multiple structures at the entrance of the Mountain Falls community just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as crews were arriving on scene at the intersection of Manse Road and Clubhouse Drive.

According to Nye County dispatch traffic, the fire extended to several adjacent residential properties from a propane source.

Vehicle traffic to the neighborhood was blocked off by sheriff’s auxiliary officials.

Limited water sources

There were few nearby fire hydrants to recharge the apparatuses in service, including brush and water tenders, so fire crews accessed water from a hydrant at the Coyote Corner convenience store on Manse Road.

Minor injury

One individual reportedly suffered a burn injury and was assessed and treated by medics but declined transport to Desert View Hospital.

The fire also destroyed a vehicle on one of the properties.

Crews from Valley Electric Association were summoned to secure power in the area.

Making progress

By 3:55 p.m., much of the fire had been “knocked down.”

Roughly 20 minutes later, the fire was declared under control.

But just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, crews were again dispatched to the location to extinguish a rekindling of the fire.

Assistance sought

The Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Officials from the American Red Cross also arrived at the location to assist a displaced man and his dog.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
1 killed in US 95 crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, the crash occurred at mile marker 43 at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Photo by Bill Larsen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Firefighters used firefighting foam to ...
Semi-truck fire closes road in Death Valley
Staff report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Firefighters from the National Park Service and Southern Inyo Fire Protection District responded to a truck fire on Highway 190 just outside the east boundary of Death Valley National Park on May 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2023 Spring Fashion Show took place Saturday, May 13 at ...
See the looks from the Soroptomist Spring Fashion Show — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The afternoon was a celebration of all things chic. The stylish affair drew a sold-out crowd to the Sanders Family Winery and helped raised thousands of dollars to support Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley.

Courtesy Death Valley National Park
Water upgrades could ‘stop the stink’ in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Park officials say water systems failed at least 45 times last year, along with five major sewer leaks. They’re seeking feedback on a project that would fix the problems.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
2 arrested, 1 wounded after shooting in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A 16-year-old and his 20-year-old accomplice are suspected in the Wednesday afternoon shooting that forced nearby schools into a lockdown.

Getty Images Utilizing a grant through Nye County's ARPA program, the NyE Communities Coalition ...
Here’s how Nye nonprofits can apply for life-saving emergency kits
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to medical emergencies, every second counts. In the time it takes for emergency responders to arrive on scene, methods could be put into play that could save a person’s life, but only if the right equipment and someone with the knowledge of how to use it are both on hand.