Man and dog displaced after Mountain Falls fire

Pahrump Fire crews responded to a “high-risk” situation involving multiple structures at the entrance of the Mountain Falls community just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as crews were arriving on scene at the intersection of Manse Road and Clubhouse Drive.

According to Nye County dispatch traffic, the fire extended to several adjacent residential properties from a propane source.

Vehicle traffic to the neighborhood was blocked off by sheriff’s auxiliary officials.

Limited water sources

There were few nearby fire hydrants to recharge the apparatuses in service, including brush and water tenders, so fire crews accessed water from a hydrant at the Coyote Corner convenience store on Manse Road.

Minor injury

One individual reportedly suffered a burn injury and was assessed and treated by medics but declined transport to Desert View Hospital.

The fire also destroyed a vehicle on one of the properties.

Crews from Valley Electric Association were summoned to secure power in the area.

Making progress

By 3:55 p.m., much of the fire had been “knocked down.”

Roughly 20 minutes later, the fire was declared under control.

But just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, crews were again dispatched to the location to extinguish a rekindling of the fire.

Assistance sought

The Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Officials from the American Red Cross also arrived at the location to assist a displaced man and his dog.

