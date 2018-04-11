Man arrested accused of misusing Nye County 911 system

A self-described “real estate genius” is facing charges after allegedly misusing the 911 emergency system on three separate occasions.

Stated in the charging document, Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Hunt arrested a man, identified as Robert Behrens, on March 11.

The calls, according to the document, occurred at 10:30 p.m., 10:38 p.m., and 11:17 p.m. on March 10.

Behrens, Hunt noted, refused to give 911 dispatchers any identifying information, while requesting to speak to “Uncle Burk.”

Burk, according to the document, was a reference to Nye County Sheriff’s Lt. David Boruchowitz.

“At approximately 11:17 p.m. on March 10, I was advised that a male called into the Nye County Sheriff’s Office using the 911 emergency system,” Hunt’s report noted. “I was further advised by Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch that the male had called in two other times within the previous two hours.”

Additionally, the document stated that Behrens was transferred to Boruchowitz’s answering machine.

“On all three phone calls, Behrens left a message on the recording, also identifying himself as Robert Behrens,” Hunt noted. “On the first message, Mr. Behrens advised that he was a real estate genius and that he should not be thrown in jail. On the second call, he rambled about planting a Bitcoin in a field.”

On the final call, Hunt said Behrens demanded the release of a female inmate.

“During this message, he demanded her release or ‘we don’t talk’,” Hunt’s report noted. “Mr. Behrens called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office using the 911 system simply to speak to Lt. Boruchowitz.”

As a result of his alleged actions, Behrens was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center on three counts of misusing the 911 emergency system at the location of 1520 East Basin Avenue.

Bail was set at $7,500.

