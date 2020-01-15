Man arrested after high-speed pursuit along Highway 160 in Pahrump

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputy was transported to Desert View Hospital after being dragged by a driver allegedly attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop on Saturday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Deputy Britton Hoffmann was briefly dragged as suspect Robert Gregory Ferris allegedly fled the scene of a traffic stop on along Highway 160. A female passenger in the vehicle managed to escape without injuries.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office motorcycle patrol deputy Britton Hoffmann struggles with suspect Robert Gregory Ferris, 32, of Las Vegas, as Hoffman attempted to arrest Ferris late Saturday morning Jan. 4.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Saturday's high-speed pursuit ended after the suspect lost control of the vehicle, hitting a large boulder and arm of a Saguaro Cactus in the parking lot of Gold Town Casino at Crawford Way and Highway 160.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video press release, Nye County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle Deputy Britton Hoffman, riding a 1450 cc V-Twin Harley Davidson, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver identified as Robert Gregory Ferris, 32, of Las Vegas, for allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 160, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Trouble brewing

Sheriff’s office Capt. David Boruchowitz said Hoffman interacted with Ferris and a female passenger for several minutes in a routine manner, when Nye County dispatch advised Hoffmann that Ferris had a violent history and the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

During the interaction, Hoffman ordered Ferris numerous times to put his cell phone down.

At that time, Hoffman’s body cam footage captured Ferris attempting to flee the scene as another deputy arrived.

“Ferris backed into the deputy’s motorcycle and dragged Deputy Hoffman a short distance as he fled,” Boruchowitz said. “During the fight, Deputy Hoffman’s body camera dislodged from his uniform and became affixed to the side of the suspect’s vehicle. Ferris then fled the area, despite commands given by other deputies.”

The chase is on

Boruchowitz noted that additional deputies pursued Ferris for approximately 10 minutes with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour along northbound Highway 160.

During the pursuit, Boruchowitz said Ferris allegedly committed numerous traffic violations while driving in a reckless manner.

Additionally, Boruchowitz said the female passenger was able to exit the vehicle without injury before Ferris lost control in the area of Gold Town Casino, at Crawford Way and Highway 160.

Foot pursuit ensues

The vehicle struck a large decorative boulder, which disabled the green Honda SUV.

“The suspect then exited the vehicle and took off on foot,” Boruchowitz said. “Nye County deputies gave chase on foot, with the help of Nevada Highway Patrol. Ferris was eventually taken into custody a short distance from the crash. During the apprehension, Ferris was continuing to attempt to resist the efforts of the arresting officer.”

Drugs seized

After securing Ferris’ arrest, Boruchowitz said deputies found a glass pipe and two small baggies of hallucinogenic mushrooms on his person.

“A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack which contained additional hallucinogenic mushrooms,” Boruchowitz said. “The combined weight of the mushrooms was approximately 19 grams. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services also responded and assisted on scene.”

Medical evaluation

Deputy Hoffman received minor injuries from being dragged, and was treated and released from Desert View Hospital.

Ferris was also transported to Desert View Hospital for evaluation, where upon his release, he was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on more than a dozen charges, including battery with a deadly weapon on a protected person, resisting and possession of a stolen vehicle.

