80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Man confesses to Death Valley National Park vandalism

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Officials at Death Valley National Park are crediting social media in locating a man who defaced, by way of graffiti, multiple sites at the popular tourist destination.

As stated in a news release, park officials said a Canadian man identified himself and confessed to the crime.

The graffiti, according to the release, was found on rocks, a well, and historic structures in Echo Canyon, Butte Valley, Homestake Dry Camp, and Crankshaft Junction.

“Park Rangers had some leads pointing to the man’s identity and appealed to the public for more information on April 14,” the release stated. “The National Park Service appreciates that many people shared the story on social media and contacted the National Park Service with tips.”

The release went on to say that the man, identified only as “Steve” told officials that an acquaintance saw the story on social media and brought it to his attention. Additionally, park officials said the man, at the time, was travelling with his dog, named “Lacy.”

“Steve, a resident of British Columbia called the tip line himself on April 17,” the release noted. “The following day, he spoke with the investigating park ranger, confessed, and apologized. Charges have not been filed against the man yet. Penalties could include a fine and or restitution charges. The man’s cooperative attitude will likely be a mitigating factor. Lacy is blameless. She is a dog.”

The graffiti, according to park officials happened in January 2019 and January 2020. Charges are pending.

The National Park Service (NPS) Investigative Services Branch handles tips on cases in all national parks and other NPS sites.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB).

Their tip line can be reached via a phone call or text at 888-653-0009, or email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

Park rangers are still patrolling Death Valley National Park during the current temporary closure due to the COVID-19 virus.

Through traffic is still allowed on CA-190 and Daylight Pass Road, according to park officials.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak and Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Neva ...
Abbott machines to provide expanded testing in state
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, joined by Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Mark Pandori, on Thursday delivered an update on the status of the state’s testing capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cortez Masto seeks to expand nonprofits eligible for loans
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, asking them to work with her to ensure local community nonprofit organizations, particularly those uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, such as organizations involved in tourism and hospitality, are able to access relief under the Small Business Administration’s loan guarantee program.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada National Guard have teamed with the W ...
Guard helps Washoe County collect COVID-19 samples
Staff Report

The Nevada National Guard began Friday to assist Washoe County Health District COVID-19 sample collection capability at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center with about 30 medical support personnel.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Detective Bryan Cooper was rele ...
Wounded detective returns home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a homecoming fit for a hero, dozens of Nye County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies’ marked units provided a procession for Detective Bryan Cooper, who was released from a Las Vegas area hospital on April 15, after being shot during a March 25 investigation in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Great Basin Water Company, this photo shows som ...
GBWC updates community on actions taken during COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Company is one of three utility providers in the Pahrump Valley, with approximately 5,700 water connections and 3,900 sewer connections, services upon which thousands in the local community rely.

Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images One Nevada Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety ...
Financial literacy program available free to local schools
Staff Report

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.