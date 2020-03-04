52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Man enters guilty plea in death of adoptive mother

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

After initially entering a not guilty plea more than a year ago, the individual arrested and charged with killing his adoptive mother has entered into a guilty plea agreement with Nye County prosecutors.

As stated in a news release, Michael Wesley Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the July 2018 slaying of his adoptive mother, Dawn Liebig, 46.

District Attorney Chris Arabia will ask the court to sentence Wilson to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years for the murder charge and to a consecutive punishment of eight to 20 years for the use of a deadly weapon, the release noted.

Because Wilson was a 17-year-old at the time of the murder, Nevada law limits the maximum sentence he can receive before becoming eligible for parole.

Additionally, probation was not an option for Wilson in the case.

“We hope that this is a first step on the road to closure, and that we have honored Dawn Liebig’s memory,” Arabia said in a written statement.

“Even with a crime as heinous as this, Nevada law has a maximum possible sentence of 20 years to life for juveniles such as Wilson, who was 17 when the murder took place,” Arabia said. “We could get the equivalent of 18 to life with this negotiation, which is almost identical, so it made sense to make this deal. If life without parole or even the death penalty had been available under Nevada law, maybe we would have gone to trial. With this deal, we can get some closure for the family without years of appeals and post-conviction proceedings. If or when he is ever released from prison will be entirely up to the parole board.”

Wilson and a co-defendant, identified as his half-brother Dakota Saldivar, were charged with killing Liebig and dumping her body in a shallow grave near their home, the release stated.

Wilson and Saldivar confessed to stabbing and beating Liebig, who was 46 at the time of her death, because they did not like her parenting style, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Both were initially facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and obstruction charges, authorities said.

Saldivar and Wilson were arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, after they confessed to the murder.

Following the confession, the teens, who were 17 at the time, led authorities to a shallow grave site not far from the Wedgewood Street residence, where their mother’s decomposing body was located, law enforcement reported.

Wilson, represented by local attorney Carl Joerger, will be sentenced on Friday, June 12, at 9 a.m. in Pahrump Justice Court, Department 1.

Saldivar, meanwhile, is presently scheduled to go to trial beginning Monday, June 15.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alyssa Greenway/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics at 111 S. Frontage Road in Pah ...
Comic and game store expands in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hypno Comics, a place where friends and family can come and enjoy a night of traditional board games and other entertainment, is in its second year of operation in Pahrump.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has fought to keep autopsies secret. (Chase Stevens/Las Veg ...
Nevada Supreme Court rules autopsy reports are public
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled autopsies are public in response to an RJ lawsuit. Clark County spent more than $80,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep autopsies secret.

BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month
BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are considered majestic, alluring, and a true symbol of the Wild West, but their numbers are a concern to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a page of the backup information provided o ...
New signage to grace Pahrump entry points
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cracked, peeling and sun-damaged, the 15-year-old signs welcoming visitors to the Pahrump Valley and thanking them for making the trip are now set for replacement, with the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town, voting to select a brand new design for said signs at its Feb. 19 meeting.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times When off duty, Dr. Alex Vaisman chose to be surrounded by hi ...
DVH physician remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the French language, it’s known as “Joie de Vivre,” where in English the term, as translated, is defined as “Joy of Living.”

Aaron Ford speaks to the Review-JournalÕs reader panel about his platform going into the 2 ...
Nevada joins 38 other states in Juul investigation
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that his office is looking into marketing and sales practices of e-cigarette maker Juul.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada was formed last year with the goal of reca ...
Effort to recall Gov. Sisolak in signature gathering phase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The effort to recall Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is now officially in the petition gathering phase, with leads identified for each of Nevada’s 16 counties and Carson City.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Nevada attorney general’s office opens grant period
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A grant period has opened for nonprofits and Nevada agencies to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants, according to a press release from the Nevada attorney general’s office.