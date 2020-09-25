Man facing arson charge after burning down his home

A Pahrump man claiming that “voices in his head” told him to burn down his home, did just that earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Arthur

A Pahrump man claiming that “voices in his head” told him to burn down his home, did just that earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As stated in an arrest document, Deputy Xavier Gideon was dispatched to check on the welfare of the man, identified as Anthony Arthur, just before 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

The incident, according to the report, occurred the night prior.

“Upon arrival, I made contact with the female reporting person, who pointed out a male sitting in the shade with his head down,” Gideon’s report stated. “I made contact with that male and identified him by his Nevada ID as Anthony Arthur.

“While talking to Anthony, he advised me that he smoked meth the night prior and began hearing voices in his head, telling him to burn his trailer down. Anthony advised me that after agreeing with the voices, he lit a cigarette, threw it on the ground of the trailer, and ran away before first responders arrived. Anthony stated that he was now sad because he is now homeless and all of his belongings were burned.”

The report went on to state that Arthur was in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 205.010, for willfully and maliciously setting fire to his mobile home.

As such, Arthur was placed under arrest for suspicion of first degree arson and transported to the Nye County Detention Center. The bond amount was set at $20,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes