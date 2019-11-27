Man leads Nye County deputies on high-speed chase

Photo courtesy of Nye County Sheriff's Office Eliberto Flores, 42, of Las Vegas, faces numerous charges after allegedly leading Nye County Deputies on a high speed pursuit into Las Vegas early Monday evening Nov. 25.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Sheriff's Office Passenger Michelle Elvenia, 50, of Las Vegas was hospitalized before being transported to the Clark County Detention Center. She is also facing numerous charges.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Sheriff's Office A Nye County Sheriff's Office deputy orders a third passenger out of the vehicle once the pursuit ended on Seven Hills Drive, between Saint Rose Parkway and Horizon Ridge in Henderson.

Two Las Vegas residents led Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a 70-mile high-speed pursuit, early Monday evening, Nov. 25.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release the incident began after Nye County dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Highways 372 and 160, just before 7 p.m.

“Nye County deputies were in the area and immediately located the vehicle,” Capt. David Boruchowitz said. “Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of McDonald’s on 372 where the driver took off. The driver led deputies on a pursuit through the southern part of Pahrump and got onto State Route 160 headed toward Las Vegas. With construction on State Route 160 going over the mountain, deputies pursued at a distance to ensure other motorists’ safety.”

Boruchowitz also said the driver of the vehicle continued into Las Vegas, and deputies pursued the vehicle, as it merged onto Interstate 215 towards the city of Henderson.

“In the area of St. Rose Parkway and Spencer Street, the driver did a U-turn going over the median and attempted to flee the vehicle on foot,” he said. “However, the driver abandoned that plan. The vehicle came to a stop where the male exited the vehicle as if to run.”

Boruchowitz went on to say that a Nye County deputy managed to apprehend the driver as he exited the vehicle, and allegedly began fighting with the deputy.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Additional Nye County deputies, Boruchowitz said, arrived and found a female passenger to be non-compliant.

“She refused to exit the vehicle,” he said. “Nye County deputies broke the window and attempted to remove her from the vehicle. She resisted their efforts. Nye County deputies eventually removed her from the vehicle and took her into custody.”

A third occupant, located in the back seat of the vehicle was also detained.

The pursuit, Boruchowitz said, reached speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour before it ended.

“During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine was located as well as drug paraphernalia,” he said. “The driver and passenger both provided false information to deputies, identifying themselves as someone else to avoid prosecution. During the course of the investigation, their real identity was discovered.”

The driver was identified as Eliberto Flores, 42, of Las Vegas, while the front-seat passenger was identified as Michelle Elvenia , 50, also from Las Vegas.

The rear seat passenger was cooperative and was believed to have been soliciting a ride when the pursuit began, Boruchowitz said.

Flores was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he is facing charges of felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, using the identification of another to avoid prosecution, assault, resisting arrest, and numerous vehicle traffic offenses.

Elvenia meanwhile, was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and is facing charges of providing false identification of another to avoid prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, accessory to a crime after the fact, obstruction and resisting.

