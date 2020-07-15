94°F
Man tased by deputies following foot pursuit

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A home invasion suspect was arrested at the end of June.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said deputies responded to a report of a possible home invasion along Indian Road on June 29.

“It was reported that the suspect, identified as Blake Drouillard, age 23, of Pahrump had attempted to break into a home but fled after he was met by the homeowner,” Horak said. “When deputies arrived on scene, Drouillard was found inside a vehicle on the property. Drouillard threw a hammer toward deputies while holding a large metal pipe in his other hand.”

Horak also noted that Drouillard allegedly led several deputies on a foot pursuit through two separate properties and allegedly threw several different objects at the deputies.

Drouillard was tased during the pursuit, and was ultimately placed into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He told deputies that he had used methamphetamine and made statements that he wanted to kill police,” Horak said. “The investigation revealed that during the initial call for service, Drouillard entered a fenced property and ripped a door off of a pump house, smashed four windows of a vehicle in the yard, entered the attached garage and found a baseball bat, which he threw toward the homeowner.”

Drouillard was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of destruction of property, attempted grand larceny of an automobile, three counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a probation violation, according to the release.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Courtesty of University of Nevada, Reno Extension The events are part of a free series of town ...
Extension’s summer series turns to bookkeeping matters
Staff Report

With small businesses scrambling to adapt amid COVID-19, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a town hall this Wednesday where economic and business experts and small business owners will talk about the newest challenges small businesses are facing during this phase of the pandemic.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal As savings and available credit run out in families facin ...
Report: Thousands at risk of eviction by September
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A report from the nonpartisan research group The Guinn Center suggests that between 272,000 and 327,000 Nevadans could face eviction by September after protections enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic expire.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $23 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Four members of the Nye County Water District Governing Boa ...
New face to join Nye County Water District Governing Board
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For anyone who has been following the water issues in Nye County over the years, it is no secret that the Nye County Water District and its associated governing board are sources of contention and fierce debate among not just the public but the members of the Nye County Commission as well.

Getty Images Similarly, contact tracers will never ask for a Social Security number, and resid ...
COVID-19 contact tracing attracts scammers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Contact tracing can help stop the spread of COVID-19, and a contact tracer from the health department might call if you have been exposed. But scammers are pretending to be contact tracers, and residents should be wary.

Getty Images The blood drive will be held at the Pahrump Nugget from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thurs ...
Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status
Staff Report

Vitalant, the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is heading to Pahrump for a blood drive. All donors will receive a COVID-19 antibody test with each successful donation.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charlest ...
Red Cross seeks volunteers to help during wildfire season
Staff Report

As large fires, including the Poeville, Mahogany and Numbers fires, have affected hundreds of people as hot, dry, windy conditions have taken hold, the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers.