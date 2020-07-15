Man tased by deputies following foot pursuit

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A home invasion suspect was arrested at the end of June.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said deputies responded to a report of a possible home invasion along Indian Road on June 29.

“It was reported that the suspect, identified as Blake Drouillard, age 23, of Pahrump had attempted to break into a home but fled after he was met by the homeowner,” Horak said. “When deputies arrived on scene, Drouillard was found inside a vehicle on the property. Drouillard threw a hammer toward deputies while holding a large metal pipe in his other hand.”

Horak also noted that Drouillard allegedly led several deputies on a foot pursuit through two separate properties and allegedly threw several different objects at the deputies.

Drouillard was tased during the pursuit, and was ultimately placed into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He told deputies that he had used methamphetamine and made statements that he wanted to kill police,” Horak said. “The investigation revealed that during the initial call for service, Drouillard entered a fenced property and ripped a door off of a pump house, smashed four windows of a vehicle in the yard, entered the attached garage and found a baseball bat, which he threw toward the homeowner.”

Drouillard was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of destruction of property, attempted grand larceny of an automobile, three counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a probation violation, according to the release.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes