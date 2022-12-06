37°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Man told deputy he punched Valley Electric kiosk because it didn’t work

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 6, 2022 - 9:58 am
 
Nye County Detention Center Remo Margiotta
Nye County Detention Center Remo Margiotta

An automatic payment kiosk was the target of a man’s frustration when he apparently could not complete a transaction at Valley Electric Association drive-thru machine in Pahrump late last month, and punched it, causing about $1,000 in damage.

Remo Margiotta was arrested for vandalism.

Deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched to the VEA office, 800 E. Highway 372 the night of Nov. 22 in reference to a man who was allegedly breaking the automatic payment machine on the exterior of the building.

Captured on video

“Upon arrival, I spoke with the security officer, who showed me a surveillance recording of when the payment kiosk was broken,” according to Myers’ report. “In the recording, I observed the driver of a white Toyota 4Runner bearing a Utah license plate pulling into the drive-thru.”

The report said a white adult man with short-trimmed hair and a short-trimmed beard with a tattoo around his right forearm along with a tattoo on the underside of his right wrist reached out and punched the payment kiosk twice after attempting to make a transaction and then drove off.

“After my initial investigation, I identified the vehicle as belonging to the Enterprise rental car company,” according to the report. “Enterprise informed me that the vehicle was rented by another individual. I made contact with that individual, who did not possess the identifying tattoos seen in the video recordings.”

Finding Remo

That person reportedly told the deputy that Margiotta had the vehicle during the time of the incident and had driven it to Utah and wouldn’t be back for several days.

“Remo contacted me by email on Nov. 24, admitting to damaging the screen and stated that he would turn himself in when he got back from Utah,” according to Meyers’ report. “On Nov. 28, at approximately 12:54 p.m., I met and spoke with Remo in the old front office of the sheriff’s department. Remo admitted to being angry because the machine kiosk wouldn’t function correctly, despite him trying multiple times.”

Sorry about that

Margiotta expressed regret that he should have contacted Valley Electric Association officials immediately after damaging the kiosk, according to the report, but he didn’t. Margiotta told Meyers that he had anger management issues, according to the report.

“Remo expressed relief that the damage to the kiosk was only $1,000 and he stated that he thought it would be closer to $5,000,” Meyers noted.

Following his initial investigation, Deputy Meyers said Margiotta was found to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 206.310, that being injury to other property by breaking the payment kiosk screen belonging to Valley Electric Association by allegedly punching the kiosk screen multiple times and subsequently driving away.

Due to the cost of the repair, the violation was classified as a gross misdemeanor.

Margiotta was then arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center where he faces a charge of alleged destruction of the property of another.

Bail amount was set at $2,500.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office Responders were able to fashion a rope around the donkey and get it ...
Crews save burro trapped in Rhyolite mine
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They were able to fashion a rope around the donkey and get it turned around in order to verify that it was in good condition, other than being hungry and dehydrated.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Part of the hunting experience is getting up before the sun ...
Sportsman’s Quest: Marines and a holiday hunt
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In my last column I wrote about my “successful elk hunt” with my artist friend, Justin Young. It was a great adventure, but my freezer was still empty.

Nye County Detention Center Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump is accused of kidnapping and trying to ...
Fugitive who fled after woman’s attack found hiding in travel trailer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump,who fled from authorities following the kidnapping and brutal attack of a Pahrump woman last week has been taken into custody by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and assisting agencies.

iStock/State regulators on Tuesday tried to levy a hefty fine on a Southern Nevada marijuana di ...
2 cannabis lounges OK’d for Nye
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

KV Group LLV and GGCPA SE Inc. both plan to launch local lounges, where adults will be allowed to smoke, vape and consume cannabis products onsite.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nugget Bowl inside the Pahrump Nugget will ...
Nascar tickets up for grabs at Bowl-A-Thon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This Sunday, the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center will be taken over by supporters of America’s heroes during the Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon and event organizer Denise Flanagan is excited to announce the addition of an extraordinarily generous donation to the cause.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times file Students participate in firearms training Tuesday, Ja ...
Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the site is expected to be revived under new ownership.