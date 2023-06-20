86°F
Man who shot at police near California border facing 5 years, hefty fine

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
June 20, 2023 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated June 23, 2023 - 5:15 am
Klim Miro (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Nye County District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker presides during sentencing for Dakota Saldivar ...
Nye County District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker presides during sentencing for Dakota Saldivar in Pahrump Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Saldivar and his adopted brother, Michael Wilson, pleaded guilty to beating and killing their mother Dawn Liebig, 46, when they were both 17. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man charged in connection to a shootout with law enforcement near the California border just west of Pahrump in April 2022 will be sentenced later this summer, after entering an Alford guilty plea earlier this week.

Klim Miro maintained his innocence on Monday, but acknowledged the overwhelming evidence to convict him if his criminal case ever went to trial here.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker told Miro on Monday that he could be looking at 24 to 60 months in prison, and a $10,000 fine when he faces a sentence hearing on Aug. 17 in Pahrump.

“It doesn’t mean I’m going to impose it — but it means I could,” Wanker said of the penalty. “And if I don’t, you will be surprised by it.”

Nye County Sheriff”s Office deputies shot Miro in an early-morning shootout following a low-speed chase with California Highway Patrol officers on Highway 372 near the Inyo County border on April 11, 2022.

Miro had allegedly shot randomly at “civilians” in Tecopa, Calif., before fleeing and brandishing a gun at passing motorists along his way to Pahrump, former Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said at the time.

Miro also allegedly fired at pursuing officers with a high-powered rifle, Wehrly said.

Nye County deputies set up a “blockade” at the Nevada-California state line where SWAT officers ultimately detained Miro.

Contact Editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com

