Man with knife arrested at Pahrump Valley High School

A Pahrump man is facing charges after allegedly brandishing a pocket knife while threatening several Pahrump Valley High School students in the parking lot of the campus.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Anthony Dinkel, 21, was reportedly riding a bicycle through the parking lot when the alleged incident began at 8:45 a.m., on Sept. 17, Lt. Adam Tippetts said.

Tippetts noted that Dinkel has no known affiliation with the Nye County School District.

“He became argumentative with several students in the parking lot, which escalated into an active confrontation,” Tippetts said. “Dinkel brandished a pocket knife at the two students during the confrontation. Campus monitors and school resource officers arrived on scene moments later. No one was injured as a result of this incident.”

Dinkel, who is now banned from entering all school district properties, was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds, and two counts of child endangerment, Tippetts said.

