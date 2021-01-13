64°F
News

Many will get economic impact payments via card

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 12, 2021 - 5:18 pm
 
Getty Images If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail for either a paper check or debit card.

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately $8 million second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card.

These EIP cards follow the millions of payments already made by direct deposit and the ongoing mailing of paper checks that are delivering the second round of Economic Impact Payments as rapidly as possible.

If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail for either a paper check or debit card. To speed delivery of the payments to reach as many people as soon as possible, the Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service is sending payments out by prepaid debit card.

IRS and Treasury urge eligible people who don’t receive a direct deposit to watch their mail carefully during this period. The prepaid debit card, called the Economic Impact Payment card, is sponsored by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and is issued by Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank, N.A. The IRS does not determine who receives a prepaid debit card.

Taxpayers should note that the form of payment for the second mailed EIP might be different than the first mailed EIP. Some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time might receive a paper check.

More information about these cards is available at EIPcard.com.

EIP cards are safe, convenient and secure. EIP card recipients can make purchases online or in stores anywhere Visa Debit Cards are accepted. They can get cash from domestic in-network ATMs, transfer funds to a personal bank account and obtain a replacement EIP card if needed without incurring any fees. They also can check their card balance online, through a mobile app or by phone, without incurring fees. The EIP card provides consumer protections including certain protections against fraud, loss and other errors.

EIP cards are being sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The EIP card has the Visa name on the front of the card and MetaBank, N.A. on the back of the card. Each mailing will include instructions on how to securely activate and use the EIP card.

EIP cards are being issued to eligible recipients across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Residents of the western part of the United States are generally more likely to receive an EIP card.

The swift issuance of this second round of payments follows the successful delivery of more than $270 billion in CARES Act Economic Impact Payments earlier this year. To check the status of a payment, visit IRS.gov/getmypayment. For more information about Economic Impact Payments visit IRS.gov/eip

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is forming what's termed a " ...
Sheriff’s office seeking civilian volunteers for group
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to serve in a new civilian volunteer group termed the “Rapid Response Team.”

Terry Svejda
Pahrump couple arrested on suspicion of child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump couple are facing child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on New Year’s Eve regarding a domestic disturbance.

Getty Images Even those who have a will or estate plan in place might need to be more open abou ...
Survey finds many need to work on estate planning
Staff Report

The global focus on COVID-19 over the past year has caused people to evaluate aspects of financial security that they might previously have put off — most importantly, creating a will and an estate plan. But the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index shows that while some progress has been made in this area, many investors have more work to do.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Unemployment claims rise more than 17% in Nevada
Staff Report

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,461 for the week ending Jan. 2, up 1,252 claims, or 17.4%, compared to the previous week’s total of 7,209 claims, according to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Eligible PPP expenses now deductible, IRS rules
Staff Report

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Monday issued guidance allowing deductions for the payments of eligible expenses when such payments would result or be expected to result in the forgiveness of a covered loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Trash along the roadways in Nye County is a continual proble ...
Don’t trash Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has traveled in the town of Pahrump or throughout Nye County has likely witnessed the unfortunate fact for themselves: the county’s roadways are littered with trash. From fast food bags and cups to cigarette butts purposely discarded and even entire sacks of household waste that have accidentally flown out of the back of a vehicle, the signs of local littering are easy to spot.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
All but two Nevada counties again flagged for COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

All Nevada counties, with the exceptions of Storey and White Pine, were flagged this week for elevated disease transmission, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services and Dr. Carmen Ponce, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health and Human Services during the state’s daily COVID-19 update for the media on Monday.

Getty Images
COVID-19 vaccine, care included in exchange plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With only days remaining in open enrollment for 2021 health coverage, Nevada Health Link is reminding Nevadans that all plans include access to COVID-19 related diagnosis and treatment, including COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.