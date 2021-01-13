Many will get economic impact payments via card

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately $8 million second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card.

Getty Images If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail for either a paper check or debit card.

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately $8 million second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card.

These EIP cards follow the millions of payments already made by direct deposit and the ongoing mailing of paper checks that are delivering the second round of Economic Impact Payments as rapidly as possible.

If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail for either a paper check or debit card. To speed delivery of the payments to reach as many people as soon as possible, the Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service is sending payments out by prepaid debit card.

IRS and Treasury urge eligible people who don’t receive a direct deposit to watch their mail carefully during this period. The prepaid debit card, called the Economic Impact Payment card, is sponsored by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and is issued by Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank, N.A. The IRS does not determine who receives a prepaid debit card.

Taxpayers should note that the form of payment for the second mailed EIP might be different than the first mailed EIP. Some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time might receive a paper check.

More information about these cards is available at EIPcard.com.

EIP cards are safe, convenient and secure. EIP card recipients can make purchases online or in stores anywhere Visa Debit Cards are accepted. They can get cash from domestic in-network ATMs, transfer funds to a personal bank account and obtain a replacement EIP card if needed without incurring any fees. They also can check their card balance online, through a mobile app or by phone, without incurring fees. The EIP card provides consumer protections including certain protections against fraud, loss and other errors.

EIP cards are being sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The EIP card has the Visa name on the front of the card and MetaBank, N.A. on the back of the card. Each mailing will include instructions on how to securely activate and use the EIP card.

EIP cards are being issued to eligible recipients across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Residents of the western part of the United States are generally more likely to receive an EIP card.

The swift issuance of this second round of payments follows the successful delivery of more than $270 billion in CARES Act Economic Impact Payments earlier this year. To check the status of a payment, visit IRS.gov/getmypayment. For more information about Economic Impact Payments visit IRS.gov/eip