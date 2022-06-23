76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Map shows 246 homes planned for Pahrump’s Beckham Heights

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 23, 2022 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2022 - 9:53 am
(Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times) (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times) Beckham Heights is se ...
(Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times) (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times) Beckham Heights is set to be located off Hafen Ranch Road just north of Thousandaire Boulevard. The subdivision density will be about 4.8 homes per acre.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with the backup information for the Beckham Height ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with the backup information for the Beckham Heights tentative subdivision map is this vicinity map, showing the area the subdivision is to be located.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Also part of the backup information, this map shows the pro ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Also part of the backup information, this map shows the proposed layout of the 246 homes at Beckham Heights.

Officials pushing forward with Adaven Management’s Mountain Falls South agreement have now received approval for the first tentative subdivision map related to that planned residential housing development.

The tentative map was before the Nye County Commission for acceptance during the board’s Wednesday, June 22 meeting. The map dubs this particular subdivision as “Beckham Heights” and calls for 246 homes on approximately 51 acres, with an average lot size of 5,639 square feet or about 0.12 acres.

Despite the fact that the board was obviously unhappy with the proposed lot sizes, the item ultimately passed 4-1. The only commissioner to cast a dissenting vote was Donna Cox, who remarked that she was sick and tired of being criticized by members of the public for the continued development of tiny subdivision lots in the Pahrump Valley.

It was important to the commissioners that the public understand that Beckham Heights does not constitute a “new” subdivision, so to speak. Rather, it is part of an existing development agreement between Nye County and Adaven Management, known as Mountain Falls South.

That development agreement was approved over 15 years ago by a previous set of commissioners. Although times and circumstances have changed, the current commissioners do not feel they have the authority to simply tell Adaven “no”. The development agreement allows the company to build out up to 5,160 single family dwelling units, of which Beckham Heights would be just a small portion. The county apparently has no choice but to approve maps for what is covered under the development agreement, at least until it expires in 2029.

“This is not the direction we want to go, it’s the direction that other commissioners locked us into, unfortunately, by signing that agreement,” Nye County Commission Chair Frank Carbone explained. “Believe me, we are not really happy we have to go with small lots but we are locked in. I say that with sawdust in my mouth, believe me, but again, we are stuck with the requirement.”

As detailed by backup information included with the agenda item, Beckham Heights is set to be located off Hafen Ranch Road just north of Thousandaire Boulevard. The subdivision density will be about 4.8 homes per acre.

“The residential subdivision will provide four unique floor plans; each model will offer three unique elevations. The homes range in size from 2,078 square feet to 3,030 square feet, three of the models are two-story and one is a single-story,” the backup documents state.

Beckham Heights is set to receive its water and sewer service from Pahrump Utility Company, Inc.

Commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to approve the tentative map, with a second from Leo Blundo. That motion passed 4-1.

The approval of the tentative map is just one step in the process to see Beckham Heights become a reality. Before any construction can commence, a final subdivision map must be approved and recorded, and that map will go before the commission at some point in the future.

There have also been several questions about the water that will be used to service the Adaven development. Attorney Mark Fiorentino, representing Richmond American Homes of Nevada, which will be building the residential units, noted that all water rights associated with the development must be verified by the Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection before a final map can be approved.

Additional details about Adaven Management’s development plans can be found in a previous article on pvtimes.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A week before roadwork begins on Pahrump’s main highway, o ...
Pahrump fireworks show will delay Highway 160 project
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Just a week before a major improvement project for Pahrump’s main highway begins, Nevada Department of Transportation officials say the project will be postponed until July 11.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Ellie Wilshusen, at right, was crowned as the 2022 Ms. Senio ...
Ellie Wilshusen takes the crown at Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Feathered headdresses, ropes of pearls and the flash of a sequins were on full display during the 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant, where the contestants embraced their inner flapper for this year’s theme, “The Roaring ‘20s.”

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Spring Mountain Motorsports and Country Club.
Motorsports facility hosting Thursday job fair
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Spring Mountain Motor Resort Country Club will be holding a job fair on Thursday, June 23, from 9-10:30 a.m.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Muscle cars were a crowd favorite at the 2021 Fourth of July ...
How you can join Pahrump’s 4th of July Parade
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is well-known as a patriotic town and there is no better time for area businesses and organizations to show their patriotic spirit than during the Fourth of July Parade.

Voters outside Pahrump's Bob Ruud Community Center stand in line to be next to cast their ballo ...
The latest: Here’s how Nye County voted in the 2022 primary
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nearly a week after the primary election, it is safe to call a number of local races. The Nye County Clerk’s office has counted the remainder of ballots that remained outstanding after Tuesday’s election.