83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

MARK FUNKE: Nevadans Need to Know It’s Safe to See Their Dentist

By Mark Funke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 29, 2020 - 4:39 pm
 

If you’re among the thousands of Nevadans who have been putting off a trip to the dentist, you should know that it’s not only safe, but crucial, that you come back for the care you need.

Dental offices in Nevada were ordered to close in March – one of the first to do so – for all but emergency procedures to comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fortunately, local dental offices were allowed to reopen in May, when the Nevada State Dental Health Officer released a comprehensive plan to safely resume essential and preventive dental procedures. The plan was approved by the state’s Medical Advisory Team and adopted by the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners.

Through the pandemic, our more than 2,000 dentists across Nevada and the nearly 10,000 Nevadans we employ have been doing our part for public health, as we always have. We’ve been here for our patients when they needed us.

As offices and businesses in the state start to reopen, we can confidently assure our patients that they are safe when they come for their next dental visit. Nevada dentists are open for all kinds of care, from routine cleanings and non-emergency procedures to urgent and unforeseen needs.

While few things are as they were before this pandemic hit, dentists are taking every precaution and have enhanced our already-strict standards of infection control for sanitizing our surroundings and instruments, providing the proper personal protective equipment to all our staff and patients, and enforcing social distancing measures that keep people from gathering in our waiting rooms and offices. We have also adjusted the way we clean teeth. Instead of using the ultrasonic (Cavitron) and hand instruments, we are only using hand instruments at this time to further reduce health risks for our patients and staff.

The Nevada Dental Association is committed to the health and wellbeing of all Nevadans, and we are urging state officials to revise Nevada Administrative Code 652.397 so Nevada dentists can administer COVID-19 antibody testing at our dental offices when a consistently reliable test becomes available. This will expand testing for this virus and establish metrics to shape strategy and ultimately prevent the spread of disease.

Oral health is essential for good overall health. As Nevadans rightly consider everything they can do to stay healthy during a global pandemic, dentists stand ready to deliver critical oral health care for their patients.

So don’t put off that visit to the dentist any longer. Help us keep Nevada in good health.

Dr. Mark Funke, DDS, is the president of the Nevada Dental Association.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
By Glen Puit and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Forest Service investigators previously called it a 5,000-acre wildfire, which started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Opera ...
NCSO investigating shooting death
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads after a shooting death on June 24th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak extends Phase 2 through last day of July
oBy Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that Nevada will remain in Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, consistent with public remarks made late last week.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times
Protest takes place in Pahrump by PAC opposing face mask mandate
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A protest by a newly launched political action committee occurred in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings on Monday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Visibility was low for drivers during a dust storm on ...
Dust advisory in effect starting Sunday at 11 a.m.
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Department of Planning Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Sunday. The advisory was sent out to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of an increase in blowing dust, as the forecast is calling for high winds in the Pahrump area.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds
Staff Report

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selec ...
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post
Staff Report

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.