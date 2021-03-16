43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

McCarran airport name change request could be sent to FAA this week

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 16, 2021 - 11:37 am
 
People retrieve their baggage at Terminal 1 as holiday travel at McCarran International Airport ...
People retrieve their baggage at Terminal 1 as holiday travel at McCarran International Airport continues on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The request to rename Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport in honor of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid moved one step closer Tuesday to being sent to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As required by the FAA, the Board of Clark County Commissioners approved the minutes from the Feb. 16 commission meeting where the board voted for the name change. The meeting’s minutes must be sent to the FAA along with a letter from the Clark County Department of Aviation director, Rosemary Vassiliadis. The approval of minutes from the two meetings prior is a standard action taken at the beginning of every board meeting.

Exactly when Vassiliadis will send the letter and meeting minutes to the FAA has not been determined, but that could occur as early as this week, according to McCarran spokesman Chris Jones.

Once the rename request is received, the FAA will update its records and ensure the name change process occurs seamlessly with any grants or other processes that are active that might have McCarran’s name attached.

Commissioner Michael Naft said last month the FAA’s process is expected to take between three to six months to complete.

Jones told the Review-Journal last month the renaming process is expected to cost between $5 million and $7 million.

When approved by the commission it was noted that no taxpayer money would be used for the renaming process.

A fund is being set up for interested parties to donate money to the renaming project. The chief financial officers from the county and McCarran are working out the details of the account, Naft noted.

County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has noted several times he had a number of interested parties ready to donate money to the account and expects that fulfilling the needed amount wouldn’t be an issue.

Any work tied to the name change process won’t start until the project is fully funded by donations, Naft said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An explosion, apparently caused by a propane leak, damaged ...
No injuries reported in Death Valley blast
Staff Report

A loud explosion rocked Stovepipe Wells Resort in Death Valley National Park at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 8.

Getty Images Over 47 million Americans are expected to bet on the 2021 March Madness tournamen ...
Growth in legal sports betting expected for March Madness
Staff Report

Legal sports betting is expected to experience substantial growth for March Madness over the previous year of tournament play, with the overall number of people in the U.S. wagering on sports staying flat over 2019.

Nevada Department of Transportation
Transit service launched connecting Pahrump to Las Vegas and Reno
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A new bus service launched on Monday that interconnects Pahrump to a route between the state’s two major metropolitan areas: Las Vegas and Reno. The new route also has stops in northern Nye County.

Stickers are seen at the Historic Fifth Street School polling station nearing the station's clo ...
State finds far fewer election complaints than GOP claimed
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although the Nevada Republican Party claimed it had submitted more than 122,000 election fraud complaints, officials found fewer than 4,000.

People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center in this March 16, 2020, file photo. (Bizuayehu Te ...
DETR warns of ‘some delay’ for new benefits to many jobless Nevadans
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation warned of “some delay” as it implements enhanced benefits offered under the federal $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package.

Rio Bencito of Los Angeles rolls dice on the new digital craps table, Rolls to Win Craps, at th ...
Pandemic a reminder that Las Vegas needs to diversify economy
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic marks the second time in a decade that Southern Nevada was among the hardest hit by a global economic crisis, though its recovery could be shorter this time.