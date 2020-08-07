96°F
Meadows Bank total assets reach $1 billion

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
August 7, 2020 - 11:10 am
 

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, announced Wednesday that it had reached $1.1 billion in total assets as of June 30. Total equity capital also grew 17% to $126.8 million.

As of June 30, the bank had total loans of $994.6 million, which represented a 25% growth or $195.9 million over loans outstanding June 30, 2019. Total deposits grew by $127.1 million from June 30, 2019 to $949.4 million June 30, 2020.

“Our team has been committed to helping our business clients through the current economic crisis,” said Arvind Menon, president and CEO of Meadows Bank. “We processed 986 Payroll Protection Program loans for a total of $193.6 million.

“We know that our customers continue to rely on Meadows Bank to provide the services they need and we will be here, working side by side with our neighbors to make sure our community is strong and standing tall when this crisis passes.”

The bank posted net income after tax of $8.2 million in the first half of 2020, which was slightly lower than the $8.7 million it earned during the same period in 2019.

THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A Protect the Vote Rally took place in Pahrump on Tues ...
Assembly Bill 4 sparks outrage in Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the 2020 general election just three months away, Nevada legislators passed Assembly Bill 4 this month, among a stir of outrage from the Legislature’s Republican minority as well as a plethora of residents all across the state. The move has even caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who filed a lawsuit to halt the bill after slamming Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Democratic legislators for what he termed a “late night coup” that he Tweeted would make it “impossible” for Republicans to win the state in 2020.

Getty Images The Pahrump Fall Festival will not take place this year due to the continuing COVI ...
2020 Pahrump Fall Festival canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The fate of the 2020 Pahrump Fall Festival has now been decided, with the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing board for the town of Pahrump, voting to call off what is hands-down the largest event in the valley each year, all in the name of public health and safety due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Back to School Fair, hosted by the NyE Communities ...
Pahrump’s 2020 Back to School Fair hailed a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The start of the 2020-2021 school year is just over two weeks away and though students will be heading into an academic year that will look quite a bit different than in years past, one thing that has not changed is the necessity for students to be prepared with all of the school supplies they will need to pursue educational success.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
New COVID-19 cases number 649 in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response reported Nevada logged 649 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,828.

Getty Images Fall is a great time to plant strawberries. They will have a chance to get establi ...
IN SEASON: The time is now to plan your fall and winter annual vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem too early to be thinking about our fall and winter garden while we are in the thick of brutal summer temperatures, but cooler weather is just around the corner. By starting seeds indoors now, you can give yourself a head start on the fall and winter garden season.

Mike Dyzak
DPS appoints Dyzak State Fire Marshal Division chief
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti on July 27 appointed Mike Dzyak as chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division. Dzyak previously served as lieutenant and as acting fire marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

Getty The PUCN is coordinating a facilitated stakeholder process in conjunction with the Regula ...
PUCN releases second concept paper on rate-making
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has issued a second concept paper in its rulemaking docket investigating alternative rate-making mechanisms for electric utilities, according to a press release.

Nevada Department of Transportation A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one show ...
NDOT opens online public meeting on I-11
By Thomas Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting on Interstate 11.