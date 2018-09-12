Medicare Advantage choices expand for Nye

The start of the 2019 open enrollment period is just about a month away for Medicare, and those who qualify will have another option to consider with a new provider coming into the Nye County market.

Thinkstock A new Medicare Advantage plan will be offered during the 2019 enrollment period in Nye County by Reno-based Hometown Health. Hometown currently services five counties in the northern half of the state.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Reno-based Hometown Health, a not-for-profit health insurance company, is the insurance arm of Renown Health and currently services over 160,000 members.

The start of the 2019 open enrollment period is just about a month away for Medicare, and those who qualify will have another option to consider with a new provider coming into the Nye County market.

Hometown Health, which has offered its Medicare Advantage plans to five counties in Northern Nevada, is pushing its products into Nye and Clark counties in 2019. The company is teaming up with P3 Health Partners to bring its Senior Care Plus plan to the area.

“The relationship between Senior Care Plus and P3 Health Partners will focus on the provider and patient experience and health care outcomes through high-value care and benefits,” said Ty Windfeldt, Hometown Health CEO &Renown Health senior vice president. “P3’s community of experienced providers deliver excellent patient care at their physician-led clinics where they specialize in helping Southern Nevada’s seniors remain healthy and active.”

According to a news release from the company, “P3’s team-based approach ensures the clinician and patient are supported before, during, and after visits with a comprehensive team of care managers, dietitians, behavior health specialists, and more.”

Reno-based Hometown Health, a not-for-profit health insurance company, is the insurance arm of Renown Health and currently services 160,000 members. The company was founded in 1988.

In an interview, Windfeldt highlighted the significance of the plan moving into Nye County, as it is one of the highest-rated plans in the state by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Hometown’s Senior Care Plus plan was rated 4.5 on a five-star scale by CMS in 2018.

Hometown’s plan will add to other existing plans currently offered in the Nye County area from UnitedHealthcare and Humana.

Open enrollment for Medicare starts on Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. Coverages chosen during open enrollment will take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

For more information on Hometown’s plan, head to SeniorCarePlus.com. Interested parties can also learn more about Hometown’s plans in Nye County by calling 775-982-3112.

To learn more about Hometown, head to HometownHealth.com

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com