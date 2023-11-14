51°F
Meet the latest recipient of the Beatty Good Citizen Award

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 14, 2023 - 10:13 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson received the Beatty Town Adviso ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson received the Beatty Town Advisory Board Good Citizen Award at their last meeting. He is joined by Board members Melody Koivu and Randy Reed (center).

BEATTY — Karl Olson was honored by the Beatty Town Advisory Board with its Good Citizenship Award.

Olson, of Beatty, serves as the volunteer caretaker of Rhyolite ghost town, and was recognized for years of work in the development and promotion of off-highway roads and trails in the area.

He was the founder of the VFW Poker Run event, and continues to work in support of off-road tourism, which has become an important component of Beatty’s economy.

Olson has helped develop more accurate Beatty area maps and guide books for off-road enthusiasts, which also include information about historical and geological points of interest. He has been a voice for Beatty in numerous meetings concerning off-road activity. He has also worked diligently to help see that sponsors of high-speed off-road races follow through on reclamation of the roads they use.

The only other item of business on the meeting agenda was to approve forwarding the names of those who submitted letters of interest for two seats on the board to the Board of County Commissioners for appointment. The only letters submitted were from Erika Gerling and Randy Reed, who currently hold those seats.

Gerling, attending the meeting via telephone, commented on the lack of other applicants for the positions.

“I don’t know if this is a vote of confidence,” she said, “or if people don’t want to do it or just don’t care.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

