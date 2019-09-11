70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Member appointed to Beatty Water and Sanitation District board

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nicole Altman recently was appointed to the Beatty Water and Sanitation District Board of Trustees, filling a vacant position seat that resulted from the passing of Barry Jacoby.

The board is currently dealing with the challenge of finding and hiring a replacement for General Manager Rob Shirley, who is to retire on Oct. 1.

Shirley has offered to stay on as a consultant for up to six months to help train the new GM without salary, asking only that the board pay for his and his wife’s health insurance while he is acting in that capacity.

Shirley, who took over as GM at a time when the district was undergoing a difficult time, made the offer to help train the new GM because he wants to preserve the work he has done. “I didn’t do this for five years to throw it under the bus,” he said.

Board Treasurer Jeannie Ybarra said she was not as concerned about having to train a new GM on the operations end of the utility, saying that any qualified person they might hire should be able to handle that. She was more concerned about training the new person in the administrative end of the operation, which includes learning specific software and procedures to produce and file all the required reports and forms for various agencies.

A new office worker was also recently hired and will also need training in the software and procedures used in administration, and Shirley can also help with that.

The district is legally required to have a certified operator on hand at all times, and Shirley will be out of state for a couple of weeks in October to be with a daughter who is scheduled to undergo major surgery. During that time, the board plans to contract with someone else to be available to cover that requirement.

They have received a couple of applications for the GM position, but have not yet conducted interviews. They want to make sure that the person they hire is thoroughly qualified and either has the required Nevada certification or can obtain it.

The board decided to change the job description of the main worker in the office from “clerk” to “administrative assistant.” They also decided to hire a part-time clerk who could help out during the busy times of the month and also fill in when the administrative assistant would be on vacation. They will be advertising for that new position.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Argosy Minerals Limited A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium ...
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium, signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Gathering intel for future growth in rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) traveled around the state this summer to gather information for the creation of an economic plan for Nevada.

U.S. Department of Agriculture More information about USDA’s Rural Energy Program is availabl ...
Workshop for rural Nevada business owners, farmers
Staff Report

A workshop is planned in Southern Nevada through an outreach effort to rural Nevada business owners or farmers looking to cut energy costs.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as shown in ...
National Voter Registration Month underway
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, ahead of the 2020 primary and general elections, joined fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in encouraging citizens to celebrate National Voter Registration Month by registering to vote.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Senior Airman Baylee Belanger/Nevada National Guard Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry, center, receives c ...
Nevada National Guard gets new leader in history-making move
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Brig. Gen. William Burks, 65, who led both the reserve forces for 10 years, handed over the title of adjutant general to Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry, 60, Saturday in Reno.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Today includes 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Pahrump ...
Pahrump ceremonies to commemorate 9/11
Staff Report

Events are planned today in Pahrump to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.