Military training underway in Pahrump

Area residents concerned about military helicopters soaring the skies in recent days, need not worry as the United States Air Force is conducting training operations above the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The U.S. Air Force will be conducting training operations over Pahrump for the next several months, according to the Department of the Air Force. The military training scenarios have been planned in coordination with the Nye County Sheriff's Office Management Team.

As posted on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the sheriff’s office, in close coordination with other business and civic leaders, are actively supporting the readiness training of USAF rescue forces as they prepare for future overseas tasks.

“All realistic military training scenarios have been planned in coordination with the Nye County Sheriff Office Management Team in order to ensure the safety of the public, while simultaneously affording our service men and women the opportunity to be as prepared as possible when called upon to deploy overseas,” the post stated. “For any questions feel free to email us at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or submit a question via our app.”

The training is expected to end just before Thanksgiving, according to a press release from the Air Force.

Additionally, the exercises are being conducted with the cooperation of the Bureau of Land Management, Nye County, and the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, according to the resort’s Director of Marketing Todd Crutcher.

“Chosen by the 943rd Rescue Group as one of the only secure facilities for sensitive operations in the region, Spring Mountain is pleased to host the on-site training destination for Search and Rescue Air Force Reservists to conduct real-life scenarios that will prepare them for future deployment,” Crutcher said in a news release. “Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club is honored to work in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management and Nye County, as well as local owners within the district, to show support for our local Air Force operations.”

A press release from the Air Force states, “This training builds on high-end Combat Search and Rescue abilities that the 943rd Rescue Group has developed to meet warfighter requirements defined by the National Defense Strategy. All of the exercise participants will adhere to COVID mitigation procedures put in place by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Defense.”

This is the first time the 943rd Rescue Group has done its training in Pahrump, the release states.

People can view more photos and video of the operation at www.facebook.com/943RescueGroup

To report noise and flying-related concerns, contact the 943rd Rescue Group Public Affairs office at 943rqg.pa@us.af.mil

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes