News

Miller tapped for rural VA advisory committee

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 7, 2021 - 12:46 am
 
Nevada Department of Veterans Services Katherine Miller
Nevada Department of Veterans Services Katherine Miller

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs appointed Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine “Kat” Miller to serve on the Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ Rural Health Advisory Committee, according to a Monday announcement.

The Rural Health Advisory Committee is tasked with studying and analyzing the challenges rural veterans face when accessing health care. Members identify barriers and recommend solutions to VA Secretary Denis McDonough to facilitate improved access to veterans’ health care in rural areas.

“The appointment of Director Miller demonstrates the VA’s commitment to understanding and addressing the health care needs of rural veterans,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Kat Miller’s background, knowledge and experience will greatly enhance the work of this panel, benefiting rural veterans in Nevada, as well as other western states.”

Director Miller is a retired U.S. Army colonel and served 34 years in the Army. Miller, a Reno native, started her military career as an enlisted soldier and culminated her military service with assignments as a military police brigade commander serving in the United States and in Afghanistan; and as the commander of the Department of Defenses’ largest correctional organization.

After retiring from the military, she taught at the University of Maryland and the University of Nevada, Reno. Prior to becoming NDVS director, she served as a deputy director for the agency. Miller has a Master’s of Science from the U.S. Army War College and a Master’s of Public Administration from Roosevelt University in Chicago.

“I’m honored to receive this appointment and serve on behalf of rural veterans,” said Miller. “I believe that having the voice of Nevada veterans and veterans of other western states on this committee is very important in addressing their health care concerns and needs.”

The Veterans’ Rural Health Advisory Committee consists of 12 appointed members and four ex-officio members, appointed by the secretary of the VA. Members include rural health experts in academia; rural health professionals; state Directors of Veterans Affairs; leaders of Veterans Service organizations; and rural veterans. Members serve an initial two-or-three-year term and the secretary may reappoint members for an additional term of service.

