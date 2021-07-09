86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Mining project moves to 2nd phase

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2021 - 2:36 am
 
Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option agreement on unpatented claims that covers approximately 25 square miles within the Divide Mining District with Mountain Gold Claims LLC, (MGC) and Blackrock Exploration, LLC, (BRE), as 50/50 partners to the agreement.

VR Resources, a Canadian junior exploration company, said that second phase drilling has started at its Reveille silver-copper and gold project near Tonopah, according to the press release.

The Reveille project is located in the Walker Lane gold-silver mineral belt in west-central Nevada around 55 miles east of Tonopah and consists of 93 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering 1,586 acres.

Two drill holes are planned to test the roots of the breccia pipe at G1 intersected in drill core in the final hole of the Phase I program, and two holes are planned to test the core of the new IP anomaly at Kawich.

The program is expected to take two to three weeks to complete, with geochemical results anticipated by the end of the summer, including complete hyperspectral scanning of drill chips for alteration mineral mapping.

The expansion of a 3D ground-based geophysical survey is now complete and the final data received, with the “large and high amplitude” IP anomaly at Kawich now confirmed.

The Kawich IP anomaly provides a specific target for a large sulfide concentration formed at the potential source of the overall polymetallic mineral system at Reveille. This target has never been explored or drilled during the 140 years of historic prospecting in the Reveille range to the east, according to the press release.

The IP anomaly is near the margin of the Kawich caldera. The high grade silver-copper showings and historic workings exposed at the surface in the Reveille range to the east are believed to be distal expressions of a hydrothermal fluid system centered on the Kawich IP anomaly and anchored by the deeply seated structures of the Kawich caldera.

VR Resources CEO Michael Gunning noted that the company’s goal had been to apply modern mineral deposit models and new exploration technologies to look for the center of the overall CRD/porphyry mineral system at Reveille, and the firm believes the large and data-robust IP anomaly is “exactly that”.

“For our shareholders who have been following Reveille for the past year and who know that our goal has been to apply modern mineral deposit models and new exploration technologies to look for the center of the overall CRD/porphyry mineral system at Reveille, and we believe the large and data-robust IP anomaly is exactly that,” Gunning said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
50th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration rescheduled
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.

File photo Brin Gibson, left, chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and John Moran, chairma ...
Critics give Control Board earful over COVID-19 policies for gaming
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Critics of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 health and safety policies enforced by gaming regulators spent 45 minutes urging board mask and vaccination policies be rescinded.

Andy Matthews (courtesy)
Andy Matthews announces bid for state controller
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Freshman Assemblyman Andy Matthews announced Tuesday he will run for Nevada state controller in 2022, bringing a slew of conservative endorsements with him.

Nevada Department of Transportation
NDOT seeks comments on roadside memorials
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on its plans to establish formal policies on the installation of roadside memorials on state roads and highways. NDOT is also seeking to formalize the process of creating secondary highway names to honor public servants.

A cart promoting Vax Nevada Days drives through the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, ...
What are the odds of winning $1M in Nevada vaccination raffle?
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The odds are “very reasonable” for winning one of the raffle’s prizes, a UNLV mathematician said on the eve of the first drawing. That said, don’t quit your day job beforehand.

Getty Images All are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG on the web, or JW Broadcast ...
Jehovah’s Witness convention going all-virtual
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A century-old tradition has been broken in the name of health and safety, as the Jehovah’s Witness largest convention moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, effectively canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a structure fire on Vega ...
Explosion at hemp facility prompts hazmat response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to UMC Trauma following what was described as an explosion at a local hemp production facility on Friday, July 2.