Missed the tax-filing deadline? IRS issues tips

While the federal income tax-filing deadline has passed for most people, there are some taxpayers still facing tax-related issues.

Thinkstock Anyone who did not file and owes tax should file a return as soon as they can and pay as much as possible to reduce penalties and interest, the Internal Revenue Service said.

This includes people who still haven’t filed, people who haven’t paid their taxes or those who are waiting for their tax refund, the IRS said.

There is no penalty for filing a late return after the tax deadline if a refund is due, the IRS said.

Penalties and interest only accrue on unfiled returns if taxes are not paid by April 18, the IRS added.

The IRS provided taxpayers an additional day to file and pay their taxes following system issues that surfaced early on the April 17 tax deadline.

Filing soon is especially important because the late-filing penalty on unpaid taxes adds up quickly. Ordinarily, this penalty, also known as the failure-to-file penalty, is usually 5 percent for each month or part of a month that a return is late.