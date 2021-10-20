Mizpah rates high in list of haunted stops

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

T-shirts for sale in the lobby stating the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada, was voted as the "#1 Most Haunted Hotel" by USA Today readers on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal The Mizpah Hotel was voted the No. 1 haunted hotel in the U.S. by the USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The results were released in October.

The Lady in Red's room at the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah is decorated in early bordello style, reflecting her profession before she was murdered by a jealous lover in 1914. Room 502 and the nearby hallway are said to be haunted by her ghost. Photo taken April 13, 2016. Jane Ann Morrison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tonopah’s Mizpah Hotel in northern Nye County made it to the list of top ‘haunted” hotels.

The Mizpah was included in the 2021 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels, produced by Historic Hotels of America, a national trust for historic preservations.

According to the list, the 25 hotels “are locations for ghost tales of Revolutionary War soldiers, jilted lovers, unexplained footsteps, as well as friendly spectral bellhops.”

“Adventure seekers in search of ‘a room with a boo’ and heritage travelers interested in a local legend need look no further than the grand hotels, legendary luxury resorts, and iconic hotels found across the United States in Historic Hotels of America,” according to the press release.

Built in 1907, the Mizpah Hotel is believed by many to be home to several ghostly figures, including the Lady in Red.

“Many guests and employees through the years have sensed her presence and even reported close encounters with her spirit,” according to the press release.

Another paranormal figure that has been reported at the Mizpah Hotel is a former bellhop in the halls of the hotel.

One legend also involves three miners who once attempted to rob the hotel. One of the robbers betrayed the rest of the party, shooting his two colleagues in the back. He subsequently left them for dead and ran off with the loot.

Guests and employees of the hotel have reported encountering two spectral figures in the basement who seemed to match the descriptions of the two deceased miners.

Mizpah was the only hotel in Nevada that made the ranking. The list also included Hotel de Coronado in Coronado, California; Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa in Sonoma, California and The Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona.