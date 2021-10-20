53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Mizpah rates high in list of haunted stops

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 20, 2021 - 12:55 am
 
T-shirts for sale in the lobby stating the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada, was voted as the "# ...
T-shirts for sale in the lobby stating the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada, was voted as the "#1 Most Haunted Hotel" by USA Today readers on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal The Mizpah Hotel was voted the No. 1 haunted hotel in th ...
Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal The Mizpah Hotel was voted the No. 1 haunted hotel in the U.S. by the USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The results were released in October.
The Lady in Red's room at the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah is decorated in early bordello style, ref ...
The Lady in Red's room at the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah is decorated in early bordello style, reflecting her profession before she was murdered by a jealous lover in 1914. Room 502 and the nearby hallway are said to be haunted by her ghost. Photo taken April 13, 2016. Jane Ann Morrison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tonopah’s Mizpah Hotel in northern Nye County made it to the list of top ‘haunted” hotels.

The Mizpah was included in the 2021 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels, produced by Historic Hotels of America, a national trust for historic preservations.

According to the list, the 25 hotels “are locations for ghost tales of Revolutionary War soldiers, jilted lovers, unexplained footsteps, as well as friendly spectral bellhops.”

“Adventure seekers in search of ‘a room with a boo’ and heritage travelers interested in a local legend need look no further than the grand hotels, legendary luxury resorts, and iconic hotels found across the United States in Historic Hotels of America,” according to the press release.

Built in 1907, the Mizpah Hotel is believed by many to be home to several ghostly figures, including the Lady in Red.

“Many guests and employees through the years have sensed her presence and even reported close encounters with her spirit,” according to the press release.

Another paranormal figure that has been reported at the Mizpah Hotel is a former bellhop in the halls of the hotel.

One legend also involves three miners who once attempted to rob the hotel. One of the robbers betrayed the rest of the party, shooting his two colleagues in the back. He subsequently left them for dead and ran off with the loot.

Guests and employees of the hotel have reported encountering two spectral figures in the basement who seemed to match the descriptions of the two deceased miners.

Mizpah was the only hotel in Nevada that made the ranking. The list also included Hotel de Coronado in Coronado, California; Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa in Sonoma, California and The Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Despite the major damage to both vehicles, no serious injuri ...
Motorcycle crash prompts Mercy Air response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A structure fire on the 4400 block of East Paiute Boulevard prompted the response of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews.

 
Sisolak prepares for ‘heated year’ ahead of 2022 election
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak, in an interview at the governor’s mansion in Carson City, said he prays daily for guidance in handling the COVID pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty VFW memory garden was dedicate ...
Beatty VFW Memory Garden Dedicated
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty VFW Memory Garden is now open and was dedicated Oct. 9 during the VFW post’s Fall Festival, which featured food, art and craft booths, and a silent auction.

A sign for McCarran International Airport with a plane taking off above it at Tropicana Avenue ...
Airport signs to soon show ‘Harry Reid’ as new name
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Work could commence soon on updating signage at McCarran International Airport to reflect the name change to Harry Reid International Airport.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
Ground turkey products recalled
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol receives $100k public safety grant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By putting in additional efforts to combat drunk and distracted drivers along Silver State roadways, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division has received a grant in the amount of $100,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for targeted DUI enforcement campaigns during the coming year.

Pahrump Valley Times--file As of Wednesday, the entire Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is no l ...
Fire restrictions lifted at Humboldt-Toiyabe
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The ban and other restrictions, which previously applied only to federal lands such as the Humbldt-Toiyabe National Forest, have been expanded to all public lands in Nevada.

Getty Images According to the guidance, the average sodium intake in the U.S. is approximately ...
FDA pushes for reduction in salt in packaged foods, restaurants
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released guidance on Wednesday in an effort to reduce the amount of salt in food products at restaurants, school cafeterias and packaged and prepared foods. Food makers, however, are not obligated to take action in the voluntary guidance.

Getty Images The average benefit is set to climb to $1,657 a month, which is up $92 from 2021. ...
Social Security benefits to rise 5.9% in 2022
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Social Security Administration announced a cost-of-living raise of 5.9% starting in 2022, the largest annual increase in 40 years. The rise, however, comes in the face of other increases in food, shelter and other goods.