News

Mobilize Across America stopping in Pahrump to help those recovering from addiction disorder

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 25, 2022 - 12:02 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Living Free Health and Fitness, a Pahrump-based nonprofit t ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Living Free Health and Fitness, a Pahrump-based nonprofit that focuses on addiction rehabilitation services, will host a stop along the Mobilize Recovery Across America Bus Tour.

For Living Free Health and Fitness, supporting those on their addiction recovery journey is at the heart of all that the nonprofit does.

Founder Shelley Poerio is not only constantly striving to find new methods to bolster her organization’s programs, she’s also always on the lookout for ways to increase awareness about the realities of recovery. So when Poerio got the chance to take part in a nationwide movement aimed at doing just that, she immediately jumped on board.

The Mobilize Recovery Across America Bus Tour will kick off this September with more than two dozen stops along its planned route, one of the first of which will be right here in the Pahrump Valley.

“It’s often coined that recovery is meeting people where they’re at. That’s why in 2022 we’re partnering with organizations, brands and individuals across the country to bring the Mobilize Recovery experience to their communities,” information regarding the tour details. “Launching during Labor Day weekend 2022, Mobilize Recovery Across America will depart on a national bus tour, stopping in cities and towns across the country. At each stop, community will be brought together to highlight the recovery experience that is so unique in different regions throughout America.”

The tour begins in Las Vegas on Sept. 5 and the following morning, Tuesday, Sept. 6, the bus will pull into Pahrump and makes its way to Living Free’s offices. Free breakfast will be provided and there will be speakers along with community conversation.

“Be part of one of the first stops of the nationwide Mobilize Recovery Bus Tour,” a flyer advertising the event encourages. “Sign the bus and leave a message of hope for others in our country. Join recovery advocates, leaders and community members for this one-of-a-kind event as we celebrate National Recovery Month. Enjoy a morning of learning, connection and awareness over a warm meal.”

In addition to the in-person element, to ensure the tour has the greatest impact possible, the tour stops will be offered online too. “With the support of brands such as Google and iHeart Media, all stops will have a virtual component so audiences can tune in from around the country to learn about how different areas of the nation are mobilizing to create change,” the Mobilize Recovery website states.

The event is free but attendance at the Pahrump stop is limited and those who wish to attend must pre-register. Registration can be done online by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching for Mobilize Recovery Pahrump: Advocacy Breakfast and Recovery Month Celebration.

For more information on Living Free visit www.LivingFreeHealth.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

