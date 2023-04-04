Mom charged with DUI and intimidating school staff after deputies say she tried to pick up Manse student

A Pahrump woman faces charges after deputies say she attempted to pick up her student at Manse Elementary School last week under the influence of controlled substances.

Nye County Detention Center Jennifer Camp

A Pahrump woman faces charges after deputies say she attempted to pick up her student at Manse Elementary School last week under the influence of controlled substances.

Deputy responds

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy John Tolle was dispatched there on March 27 after school officials reported that an intoxicated woman was attempting to pick up a student after class.

“Upon my arrival, I contacted Jennifer Camp in the parking lot,” Tolle’s report stated. “Jennifer was irate because the school was not releasing her child. During my interactions with her, Jennifer was slurring her words. Jennifer did allow me to check her eyes for nystagmus, but Jennifer would not follow directions and I was unable to perform the test.”

Weed and booze

The report said that Camp allowed deputies to search her vehicle where they located green, leafy substances that contained marijuana. Also located during the search were pre-rolled “joints,” according to the report.

Other deputies located a cup filled with a liquid that smelled like an alcoholic beverage, according to the report.

“Jennifer admitted to smoking marijuana two hours [before coming to the school],” according to Tolle’s report. “Jennifer also refused to perform a field sobriety test. A witness identified Jennifer as the sole operator and being in physical control of the motor vehicle. Jennifer was witnessed driving a motor vehicle from Lola Lane and entering the parking lot of the school, which is an area which the public has access to.”

Confrontation with employee

The school employee who reported the incident to administrators told deputies that Camp was irate, belligerent, and screaming just inches from her face.

“She felt intimidated, threatened, and in fear of immediate bodily harm from Jennifer,” Tolle’s report noted. “The victim is employed by the Nye County School District and is protected by Nevada Revised Statute 199.300.”

Camp was taken into custody at 3:42 p.m., for allegedly driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and intimidation of a public employee.

Camp’s bail amount was set at $8,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes