49°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Mom charged with DUI and intimidating school staff after deputies say she tried to pick up Manse student

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 4, 2023 - 1:15 pm
 
Nye County Detention Center Jennifer Camp
Nye County Detention Center Jennifer Camp

A Pahrump woman faces charges after deputies say she attempted to pick up her student at Manse Elementary School last week under the influence of controlled substances.

Deputy responds

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy John Tolle was dispatched there on March 27 after school officials reported that an intoxicated woman was attempting to pick up a student after class.

“Upon my arrival, I contacted Jennifer Camp in the parking lot,” Tolle’s report stated. “Jennifer was irate because the school was not releasing her child. During my interactions with her, Jennifer was slurring her words. Jennifer did allow me to check her eyes for nystagmus, but Jennifer would not follow directions and I was unable to perform the test.”

Weed and booze

The report said that Camp allowed deputies to search her vehicle where they located green, leafy substances that contained marijuana. Also located during the search were pre-rolled “joints,” according to the report.

Other deputies located a cup filled with a liquid that smelled like an alcoholic beverage, according to the report.

“Jennifer admitted to smoking marijuana two hours [before coming to the school],” according to Tolle’s report. “Jennifer also refused to perform a field sobriety test. A witness identified Jennifer as the sole operator and being in physical control of the motor vehicle. Jennifer was witnessed driving a motor vehicle from Lola Lane and entering the parking lot of the school, which is an area which the public has access to.”

Confrontation with employee

The school employee who reported the incident to administrators told deputies that Camp was irate, belligerent, and screaming just inches from her face.

“She felt intimidated, threatened, and in fear of immediate bodily harm from Jennifer,” Tolle’s report noted. “The victim is employed by the Nye County School District and is protected by Nevada Revised Statute 199.300.”

Camp was taken into custody at 3:42 p.m., for allegedly driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and intimidation of a public employee.

Camp’s bail amount was set at $8,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Painted Lady butterflies were all aflutter at the Calvada Ey ...
Butterfly Release offers solace, honors loved ones – PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For nearly two decades now, Nathan Adelson has brought the Live Butterfly Release to the Pahrump Valley, allowing area residents the chance to gather with others who have experienced loss.

Horace Langford Jr/Pahrump Valley Times A member of the Santa Ana Police Department running thr ...
120-mile Baker to Vegas relay cuts through Pahrump – PHOTOS
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Law enforcement officers from departments all over Southern California, Arizona and beyond started the 120-mile race along desert roads in Baker, California before winding through Nye County and ending their trek in Las Vegas.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force's Community Easter Pic ...
Eggs may be expensive, but Easter activities abound
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

From a picnic, to egg hunts, to a painting party and more. Here’s a look at what’s planned in the Pahrump Valley and beyond for the Easter weekend.

Pamela Morgan dressed as Lady Liberty at a rally in Pahrump on Saturday, April 1 in support of ...
Pahrump rallies to support Trump ahead of scheduled arraignment
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Attired in red, white and blue, more than 70 people demonstrated their support for embattled former President Donald Trump on Saturday in Pahrump. As cars whizzed by the Pahrump Nugget parking lot honking their horns at the intersection of highways 160 and 372, Trump supporters waved signs, flags and banners in defense of him.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Man dies following crash on US 95
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nevada man has died following a vehicle crash along Highway 95 in Nye County just south of mile marker 93.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Chili Cook Off attendee can be seen taking a bite of a tas ...
Pahrump chows down at 10th Annual Chili Cook Off -PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The International Chili Society and Silver State Chili Cook-Off returned to Petrack Park this past weekend, bringing chili aficionados from all over the country for two days of delicious competition.