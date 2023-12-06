More roads reopen in Death Valley

Roughly four months after severe summer storms, additional roadways in Death Valley National Park are finally reopening.

National Park Service Circled areas on this map show the reopened portions of Death Valley National Park nearly four months after historic flooding destroyed roads and infrastructure in the area. Green lines indicate passable areas while red lines remain restricted to visitors.

According to a park news release, portions of Eureka Valley and Saline Valley reopened on Nov. 30, which are the most recent portions of Death Valley National Park to reopen after every road in the park was damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary in August.

Though many of the roads in the park are still closed due to flood damage, park service officials noted that the temporary closures are necessary for safety and to prevent damage of natural and cultural resources when people drive off-road around damaged road sections.

“The soaking tubs and primitive campground at Saline Valley Warm Springs are now open,” according to the release. “The only route open to drive there is from Big Pine, Calif. over Saline Valley Road’s North Pass. Saline Valley Road’s South Pass and Steel Pass Road past Palm Springs are still closed due to flood damage.”

Additionally, Eureka Valley and Saline Valley can only be accessed by entering the park from Big Pine, Calif.

Those roads were recently repaired by Inyo County crews.

Eureka Dunes, the tallest dunes in California and the Big Pine Death Valley Road is now open from Big Pine to Eureka Valley, but remains closed east of the Eureka Valley Junction. “Eureka Dunes primitive campground is now open,” officials noted. “Eureka Valley Road and Steel Pass Road is closed past the campground due to flood damage.”

Travelers are advised to review current information at nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

