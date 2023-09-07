93°F
Motive remains unclear in shooting

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 7, 2023 - 2:45 pm
 
Cynthia Warren

A Pahrump woman is facing a domestic battery charge after Nye County sheriff’s deputies say she admitted to shooting a man who had to be airlifted for his injuries.

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy Alec Brian was dispatched to a residence in Pahrump just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, where he detained Cynthia Warren.

“Cynthia began rambling and stated, ‘I shot him,’” the report said, noting that Warren requested an attorney.

Warren also had a firearm in her pocket, the report stated.

“Upon looking at her pocket, I observed a bulge that appeared to be in the shape of a firearm,” the report said. “I then secured the firearm and placed Cynthia in my backseat.”

Brian’s report said the shooting victim was sitting on a chair in the garage while blood was flowing from his arm.

“Upon inspection of the victim, it appeared that he had been shot in the arm and the bullet went through into his rib cage area,” the report noted.

The unidentified shooting victim told deputies he believed that Warren was trying to kill him, the report said, but did not say why.

Warren was eventually found to be in violation of Nevada revised Statute 202.360, by allegedly possessing a firearm while using methamphetamine and marijuana.

She also faces one count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Warren’s bail amount was set at $5,000, according to the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

