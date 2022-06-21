Motorsports facility hosting Thursday job fair

Spring Mountain Motor Resort Country Club will be holding a job fair on Thursday, June 23, from 9-10:30 a.m.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Spring Mountain Motorsports and Country Club.

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding a job fair on Thursday, June 23, from 9-10:30 a.m.

The facility is located at 4767 South Highway 160.

Reservations, according to a news release, will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers.

Attendees can also pull up to the security gate to sign in.

Available positions include entry-level openings from clubhouse and landscaping services to school support, which involves full-time 10-hour shifts.

Other positions available are openings for a full-time line cook, a receptionist and an individual to maintain facility security.

“We have openings for skilled, full-time school shop technicians,” according to a news release. “It’s full-time, four 10-hour shifts, for routine car maintenance experience.”

Numerous other full-time positions in various fields are also now open.

As stated on its social media website, premiere location for motor sports enthusiasts, Spring Mountain boasts the longest racetrack in North America at 9.13 miles with the addition of their new 3.2-mile signature track named Charleston Peak.

With nearly 200 employees and 18 years of history, there have been no signs of slowing down as there are additional plans to continue track and facility expansions, making Spring Mountain one of the most exciting places to work and build a long-lasting career.

For more information call 775-727-6363, or email Tim Wigchers at tim@raceaspringmountain.com.