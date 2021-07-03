Multiple arrests over acts on holiday weekend

Multiple arrests were made by the Nye County sheriffs for activity stemming from the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Pahrump.

Michael Stepp, 54, of Pahrump, was arrested on suspicion of home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon during the Fourth of July weekend.

Michael Stepp

Anthony Bell

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Pahrump’s south side, as well as a stabbing in Pahrump over the holiday weekend. Also, a fire was reported over the weekend, where NCSO believed fireworks were the cause.

On Friday, NCSO reported a shooting on the 4000 block of Laute Drive in Pahrump, which sits south of Homestead Road and Turner Boulevard.

The following day, NCSO reported that the victim was in critical condition.

On Saturday, NCSO detectives sent out a notification that the authorities were seeking Anthony Bell, 25, of Pahrump. Bell was arrested in connection with the shooting on Tuesday, NCSO states. According to the Tuesday release, NCSO said Bell was booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Attempted stabbing in Pahrump

Also on Friday, NCSO reported that a stabbing had occurred in the 5000 block of Money Street. A suspect was arrested that same night.

Michael Stepp, 54, of Pahrump, was arrested. According to NCSO, further investigation revealed that no one had been struck, and it was an attempted stabbing.

Stepp was arrested on suspicion of home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon.

NCSO: Fireworks cause of fire

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office believes a fire on Pahrump’s south side on Sunday, July 4, was caused by fireworks, based on evidence at the scene.

NCSO is seeking suspects after a fire erupted near Gamebird Road and Malibou Avenue early Sunday.

The sheriff’s office also gave a reminder to area residents that using aerial fireworks outside the launch site is illegal and is a fire risk.

“NCSO deputies in conjunction with the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue will be actively investigating all fires caused by fireworks this weekend,” the sheriff’s office states. “Individuals will be prosecuted.”