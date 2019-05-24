Multiple ceremonies to mark Memorial Day in Pahrump

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows local veterans saluting the flag during the G.G. Sweet Memorial Day service last year. This year the venue will host another ceremony in honor of Memorial Day, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A bell tolled continuously throughout Memorial Day in 2018, honoring those who sacrificed their lives during wartime. A series of Memorial Day events are planned in the Pahrump area for 2019.

Memorial Day is set to be observed all around the country on Monday, May 27 and though many will be enjoying a day off from work or a backyard bash with friends and family, several organizations in Pahrump will highlight the true meaning and purpose behind the holiday during a variety of area ceremonies.

Memorial Day is meant to show recognition for and commemorate the lives of those who gave all through their service to America in the U.S. armed forces. Remembering military members who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives to protect the country and her citizens, is the real reason for Memorial Day and local veterans’ organizations are dedicated to ensuring this is not forgotten.

Each of the Memorial Day events will include traditional aspects of a military observance, such as the posting of the colors, speeches, prayer and of course, an atmosphere of solemn patriotism.

Kicking off Memorial Day on May 27 with its annual ceremony will be the G.G. Sweet Veterans Memorial Park, where residents will gather for the 9:30 a.m. event.

This year marks the 19th year for Memorial Day events at G.G. Sweet, where Marine Corps Maj. Roger Chaput has been a main driving force behind the continuation of the tradition and regularly presides over the ceremonies. The venue is located at 1483 Gamebird Road.

Not long after the Memorial Day services begin at G.G. Sweet, a second observance will take place at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans Memorial.

To be hosted by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199, the event is set for a 10 a.m. start and is scheduled to run just under one hour. Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig will be the guest speaker and the Marine Corps League will be conducting the color guard duties, while members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office will perform the honor guard duties.

Later that evening, yet another Memorial Day ceremony will occur, capping off the official holiday on Monday, May 27. This event will be held at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans Memorial as well and will be hosted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15. The sundown ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans Memorial is located at 751 East St.

These are not the only observances taking place for Memorial Day, however, though the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054’s event will not take place until three days after the others.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars post is set host its annual observance of Memorial Day on May 30.

Many may wonder why the post chooses to host its ceremony on a day other than that which is recognized on the national calendar as Memorial Day. As post officials have explained in the past, the organization simply holds true to the original day selected as Memorial Day.

For many longstanding decades, from the late 1800s to 1970, Memorial Day, which was initially called Decoration Day, used to be celebrated on May 30. However, the name was eventually changed and in 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. With the enactment of the act, in 1971 Memorial Day was moved from May 30 to the last Monday in May.

To honor the historic date of Memorial Day, the VFW always hosts its observance on May 30. This year’s ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the post, 4651 Homestead Road.

All detailed Memorial Day events are open to the public.

