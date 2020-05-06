Nathan Adelson Hospice, August Services team up

Nathan Adelson Hospice on Monday announced a new partnership that enhances their delivery of care in Pahrump.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Drive on Feb. 19, 2018, which offers in-home hospice services in the local area. The company offers in-home hospice services in the Pahrump area and in Clark County.

August Services offers personal care assistance, counseling and resource connections in Nye County. Their mission is to provide client-centered care with dignity and respect, and they have been serving the Pahrump community since 2015.

Especially during these challenging times, patients on palliative or hospice care need more assistance and contact than ever before.

Nathan Adelson Hospice patients receive care at their home and sometimes require additional basic household support.

If there have been cognitive changes or health issues that put a loved one’s independence in jeopardy, Nathan Adelson Hospice and August Services will match patients and their families with a uniquely qualified caregiver.

The personal care assistants will help with homemaking and personal activities, which allows patients to continue living comfortably and safely at home.

August Services extends care in patients’ homes and helps them with daily activities such as bathing, hygiene, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, Alzheimer’s care and more.

“There’s no doubt that the need is great, so we are excited to announce this partnership with August Services. We are privileged to partner with this long-standing Pahrump organization that is committed to providing excellent care,” said Karen Rubel, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice. “Providing compassion and care is a cornerstone of what we do every day. Our partnership enables our patients to stay at home during hospice or palliative care instead of traveling to the hospital when they need additional support at home.”

Nathan Adelson Hospice is the oldest, largest and only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada.

Founded in 1978, Adelson provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families every day and has been serving the Pahrump, Crystal and Amargosa Valley communities for more than 15 years.