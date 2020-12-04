58°F
Nathan Adelson to hold virtual luminary event

Staff Report
December 3, 2020 - 9:10 pm
 
Nathan Adelson Hospice In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community.
Nathan Adelson Hospice Nathan Adelson will host a virtual “Luminary Lighting” on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. Participants are invited to donate and personalize luminary bags for the upcoming event.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only nonprofit hospice in Nevada, is planning for a a virtual event for Nevadans to remember their loved ones lost and those still living.

Nathan Adelson will host a virtual “Luminary Lighting” on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. Participants are invited to donate and personalize luminary bags for the upcoming event.

“During this unprecedented pandemic holiday season, it is difficult for those in the community to recognize and celebrate a loved one,” a release from the company states.

The event will feature remarks from Nathan Adelson Hospice’s President and CEO Karen Rubel and a hospice chaplain will be highlighted with a special online video presentation.

“The grieving process is never easy, especially during the holidays,” Rubel said. “A luminary lighting can be a comforting ceremony, letting people know they are a part of a community with others who have experienced something similar. Even though we cannot be together in person, we are honored to continue this annual tradition.”

Donations from the personalized luminaries help provide dignified and compassionate care to the terminally ill and their families. Luminary bags need to be reserved before Monday, Dec. 14 to ensure they can be personalized and featured in the Tuesday, Dec. 22 online event. In addition to the virtual event, the luminaries will continue to memorialize loved ones at both Nathan Adelson Hospice inpatient units through early January.

To donate and reserve a luminary bag, head to www.nah.org/events, or call 702-796-3141.

Nathan Adelson Hospice is the oldest, largest and only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, caring for an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients daily. In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community.

In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened an inpatient hospice in Las Vegas, and today the hospice is recognized as a national model for superior hospice care. Nathan Adelson also has in-home services in Pahrump.

The hospice is also home to the Center for Compassionate Care, a nonprofit counseling agency providing individual, group and family counseling services to address grief, loss and issues related to surviving life-threatening illnesses. For more information, visit www.nah.org, or follow the organization on social its social media channels.

