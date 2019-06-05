National Homeownership Month highlights efforts

Thinkstock USDA Rural Development has several programs in Nevada that support rural homeownership.

National Homeownership Month kicked off earlier this week by highlighting the U.S. Agriculture Department’s ongoing role to help residents of America’s small towns and cities purchase homes in rural areas.

USDA Rural Development has several programs in Nevada that support rural homeownership, including:

■ Direct home loans for very-low and low-income applicants. Borrowers may qualify for program benefits that reduce their payment to the equivalent of a 1 percent rate.

■ The 504 Home Repair Program provides 1% loans for very-low income families to make repairs to their homes.

■ The 504 Home Repair Program provides small grants for seniors, 62 or over, to help them improve access to their homes and remove health and safety hazards such as poor wiring or plumbing.

■ Guaranteed home loans for low-to-moderate income rural homebuyers with zero down payment required.

For more information, go to www.rd.usda.gov/nv or call 775-887-1222 Ext. 4754.