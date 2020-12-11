35°F
Nation’s second functional lithium mine closer to reality

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 10, 2020 - 6:19 pm
 
Getty Images Pictured are the brine pools for lithium carbonate mining in Silver Peak, Nevada. Silver Peak contains the only functional lithium mine in North America.
Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lithium brining pond near Silver Peak, Nev. is seen on Friday, Nov. 21, 2015.

The Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office has released the final environmental impact statement analyzing the Lithium Nevada Corp.’s proposed lithium mine, processing plant and continued exploration at Thacker Pass.

The project would include 5,700 acres of public lands within the project area located approximately 17 miles northwest of Orovada and 53 miles north-northwest of Winnemucca in Humboldt County. This is one of two potential lithium mining projects in Nevada.

The project would employ approximately 1,000 employees during construction and 300 employees once fully operational. Lithium has several uses but one of the most valuable is as a component of high energy-density rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Lithium consumption for batteries has increased significantly in recent years because rechargeable lithium batteries are used extensively in the growing market for portable electronic devices and in electric tools, electric vehicles and grid storage applications. Lithium supply security has become a top priority for technology companies in the United States and Asia.

Lithium is a critical mineral, identified as essential to the economic and national security of the United States, the supply chain of which is vulnerable to disruption. “A Federal Strategy to Ensure a Reliable Supply of Critical Minerals,” released in June 2019, directs the U.S. Department of the Interior to locate domestic supplies of those minerals, ensure access to information necessary for the study and production of minerals and expedite permitting for minerals projects.

The final environmental impact statement and other relevant documents are available at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1503166/510.

Questions or concerns regarding the final environmental impact statement should be directed to Ken Loda, BLM project manager, at 775-623-1500.

THE LATEST
Getty Images The coalition of attorneys general is asking the court to halt Facebook’s illeg ...
Multistate coalition goes after Facebook as illegal monopoly
Staff Report

A coalition of 48 attorneys general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.

Getty Images Hiring Our Heroes fellow Hilary Tarvin came to RSL-Nellis following a career in a ...
Air Force veterans discover new ways to serve at NNSS
Staff Report

More than 400 veterans work at the Nevada National Security Site, and several U.S. Air Force servicemen and women have found the next step of their careers in joining the site’s Remote Sensing Laboratory, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

NNSS seismic tests could help detect nuclear blasts
Staff Report

The Nevada National Security Site is improving the nation’s capability to detect nuclear testing by ongoing monitoring of a recent Nevada earthquake.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
USDA seeks intermediary lenders for rural projects
Staff Report

The United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under-Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand announced that USDA is seeking applications for funding to establish revolving loan programs to support rural businesses and community development projects.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistr ...
Regional Stay at Home order includes Inyo County
Staff Report

The California Department of Public Health on Saturday issued a Regional Stay At Home order for the Southern Region, which includes Inyo County. The order was triggered when the region’s hospital intensive care unit capacity fell below 15% to less than 13% of ICU bed availability in the region.

Getty Images The F-35 Lightning II is pictured with its afterburner on.
Air Force’s newest fighter gets successful Nevada test
Staff Report

A mock B61-12’s strike in the dusty Nevada desert successfully completed the first in a series of flight tests with the U.S. Air Force’s newest fighter jet, demonstrating the bomb’s first release from an internal bomb bay at greater than the speed of sound.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonop ...
TIM BURKE: Trump legal team so far not able to prove fraud claims
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Trump’s bid to have the election results overturned seems to be drawing to a close. This week the Nevada Supreme Court ruled unanimously to reject an appeal from President Trump’s campaign to overturn Nevada’s election results, the latest loss in the president’s ongoing legal efforts to have states he did not win declare him victorious.

Getty Images Nevadans can opt in to receive COVID-19 notifications informing them if they have ...
Express Notification expands COVID Trace app’s capabilities
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health is expanding the capabilities of the COVID Trace app by launching Exposure Notification Express through a partnership with Apple and Google.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A homeless camp on East Basin as shown in a September ...
Study: Nevada ranks 8th in population of homeless
Staff Report

To identify the states with the largest homeless populations, researchers at Porch analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. Using these statistics, they calculated the total homeless population per 10,000 residents.