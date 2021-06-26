Natural causes ruled cause of death in second Pahrump suspicious death investigation

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it was determined on Monday that the person found dead at a residence in the 5000 block of Pahrump Valley Boulevard died of natural causes.

The sheriff’s office reported that the death was “suspicious” on Saturday. An extensive investigation was carried out by NCSO detectives.

“After the autopsy and review of all the evidence including neighborhood video surveillance, it was determined that this death was a natural death and there is no longer suspicion surrounding this death,” NCSO said on its mobile app.

In a separate case, a suspicious death call on Thursday led to the arrest of a Pahrump man. Jeff Caraballo, 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Colorado in a joint investigation between Nye County and Aurora, Colorado authorities.