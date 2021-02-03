49°F
NCDC inmate threatens suicide, deputies spring to action

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 3, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Detention Center inmate scaled the top tier railing in an alleged attempt to take his own life by threatening to jump. The Jan. 19th incident was captured on jailhouse video as detention center deputies acted quickly to save the man from serious injury or death.

Two Nye County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies are being credited with helping to save the life of an alleged suicidal inmate.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the deputies responded to the incident, which occurred within a pod at the detention center on Jan. 19th.

“A deputy attempted to talk down the inmate who had climbed over the top tier railing onto the top of the shower inside of the pod,” Horak said. “The inmate became agitated and climbed back over the railing while threatening suicide.”

Horak went on to say that the deputy ran up the flight of stairs to the pod in an attempt to secure the inmate.

“An additional deputy was lifted up by a mechanical lift and climbed onto the railing,” she noted. “Together, the two deputies ultimately, and successfully secured the inmate and lowered him to safety. No one was injured during this incident, and the inmate is receiving medical care.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

