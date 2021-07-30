NCSO captures man wanted for first degree murder

A fugitive wanted in connection with the killing of two in Oregon was captured by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Tonopah.

NCSO: Nivarado Ramirez-Monge

Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said sheriff’s office deputies were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that a wanted felon identified as Nivarado Ramirez-Monge, 21, might be traveling through Tonopah on July 19.

“A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description given by Metro officers driving northbound on the U.S. 95 through Tonopah,” Horak stated in an arrest report. “Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop at the Tonopah Shell gas station where Ramirez-Monge was located inside the vehicle.”

Once deputies confirmed Ramirez-Monge was in fact the wanted suspect, he was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center on a felony warrant for two counts of first degree murder.

According to Fox News affiliate KPTV 12 in Salem, Oregon, on July 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a business called the Capital Cantina.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two victims, one of which died at the cantina, while the other victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victims were identified as Jose Pablo Arrevalo, 27, and Erlin Adonay Rivas-Lopez, 29, both from Salem.

Bail for Ramirez-Monge was set at $1,000,000.

