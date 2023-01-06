47°F
NCSO celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 6, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle will be parked at Walmart on Monday, January 9 and residents can decorate the vehicle in sticky notes containing messages of gratitude.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and volunteers prepared to deliver Christmas gifts to area families as part of the agency's annual toy drive in 2021.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be marked on Monday, Jan. 9 mark and newly seated Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is taking the opportunity to shine the spotlight on the department and its many dedicated deputies and officers.

Area residents are invited take part in a public show of support for the men and women in blue, who face dangers and hazards day in and day out, all in the name of public safety. Taking inspiration from an event being hosted in Las Vegas, McGill is arranging for a Nye County Sheriff’s Office vehicle to be parked at one of the valley’s busiest retailers, Walmart, on Monday and people will be able to pen a note of encouragement and support, which will then be affixed to the patrol car.

“National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created by multiple organizations in 2015 to express their gratitude for officers in the United States. In support of their services, citizens are encouraged to do their part in thanking the law enforcers on this day,” information from National Today states. “One of the main organizations to take the lead in this is C.O.P.S. – Concerns of Police Survivors. According to them, law enforcement officers need to be shown that the difficult career path they have chosen is recognized by the people who they protect and uphold the law for.”

It should come as no surprise that the holiday was spawned by the events of August 2014, when an officer-involved shooting sparked fierce unrest. Rioting and protests rocked communities across the country and some even began demanding that governmental entities defund the police.

“The backlash and violence that followed this event led C.O.P.S. to take the initiative to change this negative portrayal of police officers in the news in recent years into a positive one,” National Today details. “With over 900,000 officers in the United States, the organization believes it is essential to support law enforcers during difficult times and a holiday dedicated to them does just that. The day also raises awareness on the importance of understanding that the difficult decisions taken by police officers are in the best interests of citizens and the law.”

“Each year, we will call our nation’s citizens to action in support of law enforcement,” C.O.P.S. states. “Those citizens who appreciate law enforcement and are discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement are encouraged to take time on Jan. 9 to show their support.”

Residents can stop by Walmart on Monday, Jan. 9 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take part in the Nye County Sheriff’s Office’s observance of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

For more information contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

