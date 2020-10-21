84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

NCSO deputies question woman dressed as ‘Lady Liberty’ at Pahrump voting site

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 21, 2020 - 4:23 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2020 - 4:24 pm

A minor dispute during early voting at the Bob Ruud Community Center just after 11 a.m., on Wednesday, required the response of Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident began when a woman, identified as Pamela Morgan, crossed over a “no campaigning” boundary that separates voters from groups of supporters camped out in the parking lot of the community center, displaying signs and banners of their preferred candidate.

It should be noted that Morgan was wearing a costume resembling the Statue of Liberty, complete with a torch.

The distance of separation from the parking lot is roughly 100 feet from the entrance of the polling station.

Legal interpretation of the issue

According to Nevada Revised Statute (NRS), 293.361, during the time a polling place for early voting is open for voting, a person may not electioneer for or against any candidate, measure or political party within 100 feet of the entrance of the voting area.

Electioneering is defined as the act of wearing campaign paraphernalia or carrying signs to a polling place with the intent of influencing voters.

“I came here dressed as the Statue of Liberty because I want to represent freedom for everybody,” Morgan said. “They have a line on the ground that says no campaigning beyond this point. I was not campaigning, I was actually just going over to the voters, walking by in my costume, and saying thank you for coming out and voting because we greatly appreciate it, because every vote counts. I was not saying which side or the other, and they actually have Democratic and Republican party observers that monitor certain things here.”

Getting permission

Morgan went on to say that one observer on site told her that she needed approval in order to cross the line while wearing the costume.

“I asked him why because I wasn’t campaigning,” Morgan said. “He told me I was wearing a costume of representation, but I wasn’t representing any particular party while I was walking down the line. I was representing freedom. I looked at him and I raised my torch and I said I’m representing freedom. He asked me if that was a joke, and I told him no.”

Law enforcement encounter

Morgan, meanwhile spoke about her interaction with sheriff’s deputies at the site.

“The cops told me that they got a call about a disturbance and they wanted to talk to me,” she said. “I told them the story about what happened and then they told me that I either needed to get it approved or just not cross the line. I’m going to find out who I need to speak to because I want to get it approved. It seems un-American and unconstitutional to ban the Statue of Liberty just for being there. I will keep at it because I’m going to be here every day in my freedom costume, or I should just call it my Halloween costume, but they will probably still say that I’m wearing a costume of representation.”

Additionally, Morgan, who moved to Pahrump roughly two years ago from Newport Beach, California, expressed her thoughts on the political leanings of the first observer she encountered.

“I’m not sure which political party he’s affiliated with but I’m guessing it’s the Democrats, because he wasn’t very kind about anything,” she said. “Before I left I said, god bless America, and he just turned his back to me, so I thought he’s a Democrat. We live in the greatest country on this planet, and we have freedom, which is awesome. He told me that I needed to get it approved, and I just walked away. I plan on supporting Trump, because he’s the best president we’ve ever had, absolutely.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Webinar on how to avoid being a victim of a COVID-19 scam
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The National Consumers League will be hosting a virtual panel event to teach the community how to avoid being a victim of a possible COVID-19 scam.

Additional $20M in PETS grant funds available
Additional $20M in PETS grant funds available
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic of Development on Wednesday announced an additional infusion of $20 million in to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program, which opened for applicants Monday.

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Area business owner Chris Droge is reaching out to any ...
Business owner seeking toy donations for kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man, along with his brother, are working to put smiles on children’s faces just in time for the Christmas season.

Getty Images Presents are a traditional part of the Christmas celebrations, and the Salvation A ...
Angel Tree program accepting applications until Oct. 31
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Each December as the year comes to a close, households all around the country begin to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the Christmas season, with boughs of holly, strings of garland, bright, cheerful lights and of course, Christmas trees festooned with decorations, all in anticipation of Christmas morning when children will race to unwrap presents and delight over the gifts they have received. But for families who may be facing financial troubles, the joy of the season can be lost in the burden of trying to find a way to put those presents under the tree.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a project location map provided in documen ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds detention basin contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction crews will be heading out to the Pahrump Fairgrounds sometime in the near future to undertake the next step in development at the site, with a detention basin and drainage ditches to set the stage for what is envisioned to one day become a major recreational destination in the valley.

Kurt Moses/NPS A camper marvels at the splendor of Mesquite Spring Campground in Death Valley N ...
Death Valley campgrounds now open for visitors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As cooler temperatures descend upon the Southwest, officials at Death Valley National Park recently announced the start of camping season.

Nevada Department of Transportation Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by J ...
Aviation art contest open to state’s youth
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting Nevada schoolchildren to participate in the National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest celebrating the ways in which aviation, hang gliding, hot air ballooning and other air sports connect people across the world.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims rise again, continued claims fall
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,964 for the week ending Oct. 10, up 1,023 claims, or 12.9%, compared to last week’s total of 7,941 claims.

Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Staff Report

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, the Nevada Arts Council is proud to announce the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

Univeristy of Nevada, Extension Tatjana Vukovic, business development manager for the Governor ...
Extension town halls focus on PETS program grants
Staff Report

A new grant program opened Friday, making $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds available to Nevada businesses and some other organizations. The University of Nevada, Reno Extension will focus on explaining this program, the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant, at its next online town hall to support small businesses across the state during the pandemic.