Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office deputy along with a private citizen were transported to Desert View Hospital after a high-impact collision along northbound Highway 160 at Matthew Lane at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 17. The marked deputy's vehicle sustained major damage. The highway was shut down in both directions from Highway's 160 and 372, for more than an hour while first responders worked to clear the scene.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An early model grey Hyundai sedan, with airbags deployed, sustained major damage in the aftermath of the Sunday afternoon crash. The sheriff's office has yet to reveal identities and medical condition of both drivers. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the exact cause of the crash.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a two-vehicle collision involving a marked sheriff’s office vehicle along Highway 160 and Matthew Lane at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 17.

It is unclear whether the deputy was responding to an emergency service call at the time of the high-impact crash. Both drivers were transported to Desert View Hospital with undisclosed injuries.